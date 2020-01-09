The Celtics’ primary rival, a team with championship aspirations, will perhaps have to play several weeks without its best player. The 76ers opted for old reliable Al Horford, the former Celtic, to start at center Thursday night against Boston at the Wells Fargo Center.

The All-Star big man — the second-most imposing player in the Eastern Conference to the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo — won’t be available for the foreseeable future. A ghastly finger injury suffered Monday against Oklahoma City requires surgery and Embiid will be reevaluated in two weeks and likely miss extensive time.

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers wanted Joel Embiid to be fully rested and primed for a long playoff run. But coach Brett Brown said this was not the way he wanted Embiid to get a break.

One of the main reasons Horford signed with Philadelphia was to avoid playing center, as he had for most of his three years in Boston. Now, he becomes the 76ers’ most proven big man as the team tries to gain consistency in what has been a somewhat disappointing season.

“It’s fine,” Horford said of playing center. “I think that maybe earlier in my career I was adamant about playing more 4 than 5, and I know I came here, part of the reason, was playing with a 5. But I don’t mind. My last year in Boston I was playing mostly 5. [Aron] Baynes and I, we’d play from time to time together, but I’m fine playing both positions.”

Philadelphia entered Thursday fifth in the competitive Eastern Conference, with a pedestrian 7-12 road record and four wins overall in its last 10 games. Horford has stated he has yet to find comfort and a definitive role in the offense. Now, he will have to.

“It impacts all of us. It’s not just me, it’s our team. Joel, he’s our go-to guy,” Horford said. “He’s our guy. We just hope he recovers fast and he gets back. I just think we need to figure out how to play together and win at this point. We need to come out here and show a strong performance, really rally together as a group because we’re missing our guy.

“More opportunities will come my way to do more stuff and we’ll do things offensively differently, but it’s really more running everything more through Ben [Simmons] now as opposed to Joel.”

Embiid’s injury puts even more pressure on an organization that felt primed to unseat Toronto and Milwaukee and reach the NBA Finals. But the 76ers have been uneven at best this season, with Embiid, the league’s most talented big man, constantly facing double teams and unsure how to respond to collapsing defenses.

The 76ers lack a quality shooter, as they had last season in J.J. Redick. Simmons, an All-Star who has yet to improve his offensive arsenal, remains a liability. Simmons doesn’t shoot 3-pointers, is a 59 percent free-throw shooter, and has little midrange game.

“Everybody sitting in front of me would understand what you miss on defense that you’re used to having in a 7-foot-2 All-NBA defender that you don’t have,” Brown said. “I won’t get into a clinic now but, you all could get what that could mean. And then you get into offense, you’ve got an all-league player that is sort of your focal point of your offense.

“Where do I begin? It’s massive. If you looked at sort of the results that we have had without Joel, we have lots of room to grow. To play against the Boston Celtics without him is not ideal.”

The 76ers will have to become a different team, one that relies on Simmons to play uptempo and spread the ball to his shooters. It will be a challenge for the 76ers to find post points and to defend bigger centers, but they have no choice.

Embiid is one of the league’s most valuable players with a skill set, despite his injury problems and fatigue issues, unlike any center in the NBA.

“You have to recalibrate a little bit and find a way to get excited to coach the team that we have,” Brown said. “We’re different. We’re just different. I look at this as an opportunity. Nobody is crying. This is not a ‘woe is me’ moment. Not for me at all. Not for my players. And we will take what we have, and what we have, I love.”

When asked whether he planned to push the ball more up the floor, Brown responded: “What would you do? I’m putting a blowtorch, a bullet, many bullets into what we used to do. It doesn’t fit, so shame on me to try to make it fit. We don’t have Joel Embiid. So, when I say blowtorch and bullet, I mean it.

“It’s sort of taking the house we live in and moving the furniture around a little bit.”

In Thursday night’s opening quarter against the Celtics, the 76ers relied upon Simmons and Josh Richardson, a bigger shooting guard, for their scoring. But without an imposing defender in the paint, the Celtics were able to attack the rim. The 76ers looked like a team in transition, and considering how competitive the Eastern Conference is, Philadelphia can’t afford to slip.

So they will have to figure out this new style on the fly, because Embiid leaves a large void, literally and figuratively.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.