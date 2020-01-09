“We just need more, a little bit more from everybody,” coach Brad Stevens said Thursday, before the Celtics faced the 76ers. “I don’t think it’s like any earth-shattering move or anything that we really need to do to play drastically different. I think we need to execute better. I think we need to cut better.

But that mark dips considerably without star point guard Kemba Walker . When Walker is on the bench, Boston is averaging just 101.4 points per 100 possessions, which would rank as the worst offense in the NBA.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics entered Thursday night’s game against the 76ers with the sixth-ranked offense in the NBA, averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

“I think, as we get healthy, we can find the right combinations. I’m concerned with our lack of cutting. And our lack of kind of high-motor offense, really since [the] Christmas Day game.”

Lifetime ban for fan

The fan who was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly throwing a can of hard seltzer from the upper deck of TD Garden during the third quarter of Boston’s loss to the Spurs on Thursday received a lifetime ban from future events at TD Garden.

“This act is a serious violation of our guest code of conduct,’’ TD Garden spokesperson Tricia McCorkle said.

Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, on Wednesday was charged with disturbing a public assembly. After the game, Stevens said he hoped that Arnold would not be allowed into an NBA arena again. Now he is facing a ban from all Garden events.

“I mean, that’s an obvious one, right?” Stevens said Thursday. “That should have been done for sure. . . . That’s a really dangerous thing to do. Obviously unacceptable.”

Surgery Friday for Embiid

The 76ers announced on Thursday that star center Joel Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his left ring finger and will undergo surgery on Friday.

He is expected to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, and his absence will obviously be a substantial blow for Philadelphia moving forward as it tries to make up for the lack of Embiid’s 24.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

“It’s obviously significant,” Stevens said. “He’s a great player, one of the better players in the NBA. But, at the same time, what that does, it gives all their other guys a bit more of an opportunity to play in their strengths. So now you’ve got a probably more open lane for [Ben] Simmons to drive, Al [Horford] can play at the 5 some and play as a post and play catch-and-shoot, likely space the floor, I’m guessing, with shooters around Simmons. So they’ve got a lot of talent, it just changes what they’re going to look like.”

With Embiid out, former Celtics big man Horford will likely be in line for a larger role.

“It impacts all of us,” Horford said. “It’s not just me. It’s our team. Joel, he’s our go-to guy. He’s our guy. It’s not good to hear that. We just hope he recovers fast and he gets back. I just think we need to figure out how to play together and win at this point.”

Walker solved problem

Walker was expected to be limited to about 25 minutes in Boston’s game against the Spurs on Wednesday, but when he was ejected midway through the third quarter for directing profanity toward an official, his night ended before he reached that point anyway. “I told him, ‘Thank you for making it easy,’ ” Stevens quipped. “It cost us both some money, which was too bad, but I appreciate him looking out for me. It would have been hard to take him out with that comeback going the way it was, but, you know, I would have had to do it. And he did it for me, which was nice. He’s a team player. Thinking of others always.” . . . Celtics wing Romeo Langford remained sidelined with an illness Thursday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.