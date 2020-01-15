“He’s got a little bit of tendinitis that we want to be cautious with,” Stevens said. “He’s probably more mad at us [for keeping him out]. We just want to be cautious with that. He’s the one that’s played in every game up to this point.”

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum missed his first game of the season, sitting out Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden with right knee soreness. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the decision to sit Tatum, who worked out during a shootaround and was scheduled to travel with the club to Milwaukee, was a precautionary measure.

Marcus Smart started at shooting guard for the Celtics with Jaylen Brown shifting to small forward.

Daniel Theis returned to the lineup after a one-game absence with a knee soreness. It moved Enes Kanter back to his customary role off the bench.

“It doesn’t matter how many minutes you play, or if you start or not start,” Kanter said. “Theis has been doing an unbelievable job starting and holding down all the starting big men, and it’s been working for us.”

WNBA deal pleases Feaster

Count Allison Feaster, a former WNBA standout and current Celtics director of player development, as pleased with the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement that elevates conditions and salaries for players to unprecedented heights.

The league and players association agreed to a deal Tuesday, ensuring every player earns at least six figures and receives paid maternity leave. The deal also improves travel and hotel amenities for players. Feaster played 10 years in the WNBA for three teams, her final stop being the Indiana Fever in 2008.

“It looks like it’s something really positive for the league,” she said. “I see it as growth, moving towards a more mature league. I definitely think it’s always great when you can form a league that’s 20-plus years old.

“What really struck me was as a highlight was the full salary for maternity leave.”

Feaster gave birth to her daughter, Sarah, during her WNBA career.

“That was a real plus,” she said. “I don’t know if ‘long overdue’ was the way I would describe it but I would describe it as ‘well-deserved’ for the upgrades for some of the top athletes in the world.”

The new deal will also include a training program for players who have front office and coaching aspirations. Feaster entered an NBA-sponsored program following her career overseas. She was hired by the Celtics in July.

“Those are always positive things,” she said. “Across the NBA, they really focus on helping athletes transition from the playing court to off court, so I am a beneficiary of one of those programs. If they improved the program for WNBA players, it’s a win.

“I think it’s ground-breaking for women’s sports and the WNBA, so kudos to the players and the WNBA leadership that got the deal done.”

Stevens saddened

Stevens considers Alex Cora as a friend and while he wasn’t schooled on the specifics of the sign-stealing scandal that cost the Red Sox manager his job, Stevens expressed sadness about the situation.

Cora agreed to part ways with the Red Sox after two seasons as manager.

He was linked to sign-stealing scandals while a bench coach with the 2017 Houston Astros and as manager of the 2018 Red Sox, teams that won the World Series championship.

“Obviously, I read the report and there was going to be fallout from the report,” Stevens said Wednesday morning. “But I know Alex well, and I really got to know him and became friends. I feel badly for him. Obviously, there’s always consequences and it sounded like, based on his statement and the Red Sox statements, they understood that.

“But that doesn’t change how vibrant he is when he walks into a room, how much he raises the energy level in the room, how good he’s been to me. So I was sad, about the whole thing really.”

Layups

Stevens said he is unsure what the club will do with rookie Romeo Langford, who played briefly Monday after missing a week with an illness. The original plan before the illness was to send Langford to G-League Maine since the Celtics are reaching full health. Langford was available and active for Wednesday night’s game . . . Former Boston College guard Reggie Jackson said Dec. 20 he was targeting an early January return from a stress reaction in his back, but he still remains out. Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Jackson has been cleared to practice and could return to the lineup “any day.” He has missed all but two games this season . . . Kemba Walker had his second technical that caused him to be ejected from the Jan. 8 loss to the San Antonio Spurs upheld, meaning he has four for the season. Walker was tossed by rookie official Evan Scott after arguing a non-call on a hard screen by LaMarcus Aldridge. It resulted in Walker’s first career ejection.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.