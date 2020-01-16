“We have a ton of respect for Marcus Smart,” Budenholzer said. “At the end of the day, he’s just a really, really competitive guy. He’s strong, he’s physical, he plays very physical, whether it be in the post or on the perimeter, and so you have to kind of be prepared for that physicality.”

Before Boston played Milwaukee on Thursday night, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer even said that these matchups have some value for Antetokounmpo.

MILWAUKEE — Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has become so dominant, it is clear no individual opponent is capable of stopping him. But Celtics guard Marcus Smart , who is about eight inches shorter than Antetokounmpo but can be a nuisance anyway, has become one of the few who has had some success.

He added: “At the end of the day, he’s difficult for whoever he’s guarding every night, and so as special as Giannis is, it’s great for him to have a guy like that who I think will test him, make him better, make him learn, make him grow. So those are always matchups we look forward to.”

Smart was pleased to hear that the Bucks view him that way. He said the battles are helpful for him, too.

“It’s a good matchup for me to really show my defensive skills and really get better at it even more,” he said. “Day in and day out, I’m going to guard the other team’s best player nine times out of 10. So to go up against a guy like Giannis presents a unique challenge for me, and as we all know, I love the challenge, so it’s good. My team believes in me, my coaches believe in me, and I believe in myself. So when I get a challenge like that, I love it.”

Thumb keeps Brown out

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed Thursday’s game due to a thumb injury he suffered on Wednesday against the Pistons.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens said the team’s medical staff thinks that Brown suffered a sprain, but added that he will undergo further testing on Friday.

Stevens said he was unsure how Brown was injured.

“We saw a play in the late first half that we thought that might have been what happened,” Stevens said. “Maybe it felt worse as the game went on. He didn’t say much about it at halftime, but certainly after the game it was sore. Today, more so.”

Brown also missed the Celtics’ November win over the Bucks at TD Garden. Smart started in place of Brown on Thursday.

Star stall

The Celtics’ positions in the fan voting for next month’s All-Star game remained unchanged in the final round of published returns, released on Thursday afternoon.

Point guard Kemba Walker is probably the only Celtics player who has a realistic chance of being named a starter. He is still in third place among Eastern Conference backcourt players, with 1,797,633 votes, still within striking distance of Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is in second with 1,814,618.

Jayson Tatum is fifth among frontcourt players and two-way contract player Tacko Fall is sixth, but both are all but locked into those spots with four days of voting remaining. Brown, meanwhile, is seventh among backcourt players.

Fans will determine 50 percent of the voting, with the rest split between a media panel and players. The All-Star reserves will be chosen by NBA head coaches.

