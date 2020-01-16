But then Boston mounted another charge in the fourth quarter, trailing 127-119 with just 1:19 left. Layups by Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum pulled the Celtics within 4, and then after a miss by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marcus Smart had a 3-point try with 9 seconds left. It was well short.

The Bucks started the game by making 11 of 12 3-pointers and held a 58-31 lead with six minutes left before halftime. The Celtics closed within six points midway through the third quarter before the Bucks stretched the lead back to 22.

MILWAUKEE — The Celtics fell behind the Bucks by 27 points before making one big comeback and a couple smaller ones, but could never quite complete it, as they fell in Milwaukee on Thursday, 128-123.

Walker had 40 points to lead the Celtics, 24 of which came during a dominant 10-minute stretch in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists for Milwaukee, but he missed 10 free throws.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed the game because of a sprained thumb.

Observations from the game:

■ The Celtics’ comeback was gradual, and it was helped by the fact that Milwaukee started missing some 3-pointers. When Smart hit a 3 with 5:16 left in the third quarter, Boston pulled back within 87-81. It was a good comeback, but it was also clear that Milwaukee’s effort had waned, as tends to happen when teams have massive leads. They quickly pounced with another big run — this one, 19-3.

■ The Bucks scored 76 points in the first half, the highest for a Celtics opponent this season. Somewhat stunningly, it wasn’t even among the 10 highest-scoring first halves in the NBA this year.

■ Teams generally let up a bit on defense when they have massive leads, presenting openings for players who are willing to attack the basket and, well, keep playing hard. Walker did both of those things in the second quarter. With 10 minutes left before halftime, he was 0 for 3 and did not have a point. Then he erupted, making 9 of 11 shots and 3 of 3 free throws en route to 24 points. It was a powerful display that would have been the defining stretch of most games. In this case, all it really did was help Boston pull within 18 points at halftime rather than getting blown out of the gym.

■ Walker could have used some more help, of course, especially with the absence of Brown. But Hayward was unable to build off his 25-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons. He missed his first seven 3-pointers of the game and was scoreless until hitting one at the buzzer to end the third quarter. Two games ago, he was scoreless into the fourth quarter against the Bulls. The Celtics need more consistency.

■ In the third quarter, the Bucks once again entered the free-throw penalty quite early. The problem for them was that at the start, Antetokounmpo was the one going to the line. He has a surprisingly herky-jerky motion on free throws sometimes, and he started the third by missing four of them, giving the Celtics some extra momentum as their comeback swelled.

■ The Bucks were absolutely daring Grant Williams to take a 3-pointer during the first half. He missed his first one, and then passed up a couple wide open ones, and then had one from the corner blocked. To his credit, he stepped up a couple possessions after that block and drilled one from the left arc. If teams are going to give him that shot, he needs to take it.

■ Khris Middleton committed a pretty brutal loose-ball foul for the Bucks with his team on offense and 27.9 seconds left in the first half. The play gave the Celtics two free throws and another possession because of the shot-clock difference, and Walker took advantage by hitting another 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

■ There was a pretty unusual play with 7:14 left in the third quarter. Daniel Theis was setting a screen for Walker near the top of the key when Eric Bledsoe shoved Theis into Walker. Even though Blesdoe did not actually touch Walker, Walker was awarded three free throws for the chain reaction. Bledsoe then picked up a technical for good measure.

■ At the start of this game, there were plenty of reasons to believe it would be a loss for the Celtics. They were playing their second game in as many nights, while the Bucks were well-rested. They were without potential All-Star Jaylen Brown. They were on the road, and, well, they were facing a team that is on pace to win more than 70 games this year.

■ Brook Lopez entered the night shooting less than 30 percent from beyond the 3-point line. But he set the tone at the start by drilling three in a row, opening the spigot on an unfathomable onslaught from beyond the arc by the Bucks, who were 12 of 15 at halftime after a couple late misses.

■ Not only did the Celtics not answer that surge, they stumbled by missing 10 of their first 11 3-pointers. Add all of that up and it’s no wonder that the Bucks led by as many as 27 points in the second quarter.

■ Enes Kanter has been a rebounding machine for the Celtics this year. It was pretty unusual for him to have just one in 16 minutes.

Adam Himmelsbach