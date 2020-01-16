In the first significant in-season move by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas , the Minnesota Timberwolves traded 31-year-old veteran point guard Jeff Teague to his original team in a three-player swap of backups with the Atlanta Hawks, who sent shooting guard Allen Crabbe in return. Teague and Crabbe were playing on expiring contracts. The Timberwolves also dealt shooting guard Treveon Graham , creating a roster space for potential other transactions prior to the trade deadline Feb. 6. . . . A bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep LaMelo Ball out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia . . . The WNBA is expanding its season from 34 games to a 36-game 2020 schedule and adding the Commissioner’s Cup tournament. The season begins May 15 and ends Sept. 20. Each team will play 10 Cup games during the season with the last one on July 10.

LeBron James still leads Luka Doncic in the race to become the leading Western Conference vote-getter and one of the two captains for the All-Star Game Feb. 6 in Chicago, the NBA announced Thursday. James had 4,747,887 votes in the latest returns of fan voting, currently making the Los Angeles Lakers’ star the top overall vote-getter. Doncic has 4,598,323, good enough for the Dallas Mavericks guard to lead the Western Conference backcourt voting but 149,564 ballots behind James. The only other player with a reasonable chance of overtaking James or Doncic for the top West voting spot would be Lakers forward Anthony Davis , who has 4,412,619 votes. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks remains the Eastern Conference voting leader, with 4,474,107 votes — roughly 2 million more than Toronto’s Pascal Siakam . Captaincy for the game is given to the starter with the most votes from each conference; James and Antetokounmpo had the jobs last year, while James and Golden State’s Stephen Curry were the captains in the inaugural usage of this All-Star format in 2018.

. . . Former league MVP Breanna Stewart will make her return from an Achilles’ tendon injury that sidelined her last year against Dallas on May 15.

Colleges

BC football hires UCLA’s DL coach

Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley announced Vince Oghobaase has joined the Eagles’ coaching staff as the defensive line coach. A former standout at Duke, Oghobaase returns to the ACC after a two-year stint coaching the defensive line at UCLA . . . Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice, a 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Grayson, Ga., has decided to transfer. Brice, who backed up Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant the past two seasons, rallied Clemson from a 23-13 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Syracuse 27-23 in 2018 after Lawrence left with an injury in the first half. The victory was part of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season . . . Baylor was finalizing a deal to make LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda its next football coach after Matt Ruhle was hired Jan. 7 as the Carolina Panthers head coach.

. . . The University of Connecticut reported a $42.3 million gap between the $38.6 million in revenue generated by its athletic division and the $80.9 million cost of running its sports programs after expenses increased another $2 million last year.

Soccer

Stanford’s Smith NWSL’s No. 1 pick

Stanford forward Sophia Smith was selected first overall by the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League college draft. The Thorns also traded for the second pick and used it to select Washington State forward Morgan Weaver, who received a shoutout on Twitter from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, a fellow Cougar . . . . Another first-round trade sent the Washington Spirit’s Mallory Pugh, who played on the World Cup-winning US women’s national soccer team last summer in France, to Sky Blue for the NWSL’s fourth overall pick — UCLA’s A shley Sanchez — two second-round picks and a first-rounder next year.

Miscellany

Poor air quality bogs Australian qualifying

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the decision to hold qualifying matches this week even though Melbourne’s air quality was among the worst in the world because of smoke from wildfires devastating parts of the country. . . . Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza withdrew from her quarterfinal match at the Hobart International in Hobart, Australia, with a viral illness. . . . George Nicolau, a prominent arbitrator whose determinations of collusion among MLB owners to restrict free agent bidding led to a $280 million award in damages for players, died of kidney failure on Jan. 2 in a hospital in Manhattan. He was 94.