■ When most people have the flu, even clicking a remote control can seem like an arduous task. It’s understandable, then, that playing in an NBA game while your body is still recovering could leave a player feeling a bit off. So it apparently was with point guard Kemba Walker, who was uncharacteristically, well, blah, in his first week back after missing three games with the flu.

The Celtics were on the verge of a pair of massive comebacks against the Bucks on Thursday, as they charged back from 27- and 22-point deficits in separate quarters. But they fell just short and lost for the fifth time in seven games, and the standings don’t have a section for partial credit or moral victories. So here are 10 thoughts about where the team stands as the season reaches the midway point.

In his first five games back, Walker averaged 16.4 points per game.

“It really just took a lot out of me,” he said of his illness. “It still has. I don’t want to make any excuses. That’s not the kind of person I am. But it just is what it is. I lot some weight. I’ve got to gain it back. The rhythm of the game [is] just a little different since I was out. I’m still working toward it.”

The good news for the Celtics is that Thursday’s loss offered the first signs of vintage Kemba, as he poured in 40 points, including a mesmerizing 24-point barrage during a 10-minute stretch in the second quarter.

It was perhaps most telling that he attempted just 11 free throws over the previous five games before taking eight on Thursday. He was in attack mode again.

The Celtics would like to see Gordon Hayward get to the free throw line more in the second half of the season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff file/Globe Staff

■ Speaking of free throws . . . When Gordon Hayward took 11 of them in Boston’s season-opening loss to the 76ers, it appeared that the aggressive, pre-injury, contact-drawing Hayward had returned. But since then, getting to the line has mostly been a chore for him. He has attempted more than four foul shots in a game just once since the season-opener, and is now averaging a career-low 1.8 per contest, which is even a clear drop from last year’s 2.6, when he played about six fewer minutes per game and was still working to regain his confidence driving to the rim. He averaged about six free throws per game over his final three seasons with the Jazz. It’s unclear why Hayward has had a difficult time drawing contact, but it should certainly be an emphasis during the second half of the season.

■ Last season was mostly classified as a disaster for the Celtics, and the first half of this year has mostly been praised. But through 40 games these Celtics have just two more wins than last year’s Celtics did, and the schedule so far has been quite soft.

■ The Celtics’ All-Star situation remains somewhat murky. Here’s what we know: Walker will be there, most likely as a starter but perhaps as a reserve if Kyrie Irving eclipses him. Also, Hayward’s hopes at squeezing back into the conversation after being sidelined for four weeks with a broken hand have probably been dashed. That still leaves Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There was a time that it seemed possible that both would be chosen as reserves by the Eastern Conference coaches, but Boston has fallen back toward the middle of the playoff pack, and that makes it tougher to argue that the team deserves three All-Stars. Also, Brown was in a five-game slump before snapping out of it against the Pistons, and then he missed a game with a sprained thumb. Tatum has had flashes of brilliance, but his season has been filled with inconsistency. Also, there is a good chance that the two will essentially split the vote among coaches who believe Boston deserves two All-Stars instead of three.

■ Among Brown and Tatum, Brown has had the better statistical season overall. But the advanced team numbers actually favor Tatum quite a bit. With Tatum on the court, the Celtics have outscored opponents by 10 points per 100 possessions, and they have a -0.9 net rating when Tatum sits. When Brown is on the court the Celtics have a 5.4 net rating, and that mark actually rises considerably when Brown is not playing, to 9.0.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum looked like they could both be All-Stars earlier this season, but only one one of them will likely be selected. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

■ Diving into Irving’s mind is a fool’s errand, but the timing of his return after missing 26 games with a shoulder issue raises some eyebrows about whether it was related to his desire to put himself back into the All-Star conversation.

■ Grant Williams started the season by missing 25 3-pointers in a row but has actually shaken that off quite well, making 10 of 27 (37 percent) since then. But his reluctance to take the shot remains obvious. Bucks centers Brook and Robin Lopez generally sag into the paint on defense instead of closing out on shooters, but their approach to Williams was even more glaring, as he was given enough room outside the arc to build a fort around himself if he wanted. Sometimes it can actually be uncomfortable for players to be left that open, especially non-shooters. But Williams will need to continue to gain the comfort and confidence to make defenders pay for ignoring him there. After missing an open one, he passed up two others before taking one that was blocked. Then he hit his third try.

■ Williams’s shooting has made him a target all season, but it’s worth pointing out that the Celtics have outscored opponents by 8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, the second best net rating among Boston’s regulars.

■ Daniel Theis has quietly been really solid for the Celtics this year, and that’s been especially important due to the extended absence of Robert Williams. Theis’s third-quarter block of a Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk attempt was simply a play that very few players can make. He met Antetokounmpo in the air and pinned his attempt against the glass. Robert Williams’s above-the-rim game could have been an asset against Milwaukee. It sounds like his hip bone edema will keep him out at least through the All-Star break, however.

■ There wasn’t enough free-throw chatter earlier in this story, so let’s talk about them for one more moment. They offer the only real indicator that Antetokounmpo is human. The Bucks superstar aided Boston’s comeback on Thursday by making just 10 of 20 shots from the foul line, dropping his mark for the season to 61.5 percent, a career low. The Celtics were not intentionally fouling Antetokounmpo in the second half, but when he missed four in a row it looked like that might be an option worth trying. It will be worth monitoring Antetokounmpo’s progress at the line as the playoffs approach.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.