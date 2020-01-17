On the one hand, it had battled despite playing the team with the best record in the NBA, on the road, on the second night of a back-to-back set, without Jaylen Brown. On the other hand, his team was pummeled during the grisly stretches, and it can be tough to feel good about that.

On Thursday night he watched his team fall behind the mighty Bucks by 27 points before they charged back within 6 in the third quarter. And then he watched his team once again fall behind by 22 before closing within 4 in the fourth in an eventual 128-123 loss.

MILWAUKEE — When the Celtics lose, it is sometimes difficult to predict how coach Brad Stevens will react — at least publicly — afterward.

In this case, Stevens acknowledged Milwaukee’s incredible shooting and his team’s uninspiring transition defense, but he also struck an optimistic tone about what happened after that.

“I mean, that was more Celtics basketball than we’ve seen in a while in the second half,” he said. “That was good. I was encouraged. But obviously, you can’t give up 76 in the first [half].”

The Bucks started the game by making 11 of 12 3-pointers. The Celtics generally felt good about how they challenged Milwaukee’s shooters, as well as the general profiles of the people firing up the basketballs. Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo, who entered the night shooting 29.6 and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc, respectively, combined to make 6 of 7 in that early onslaught.

But the larger issue, the Celtics said, was the way those made shots appeared to deflate Boston in other areas, such as when Milwaukee held a 28-6 edge in first-half fast-break points.

“You can score more and then they can’t get into transition,” Gordon Hayward said. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is maybe one of the best transition players of all time. He’s so big and takes those long steps. So we have to make sure that we get good shots offensively and don’t turn it over.”

Antetokounmpo, who continues to surge toward his second straight MVP award, had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists. His only weakness — and this has been an issue for most of the season — came at the free throw line, where he missed 10 foul shots.

Kemba Walker had 40 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics. After Boston fell behind by 27 midway through the second quarter, Walker had a monstrous 10-minute stretch in which he poured in 24 points, keeping the Celtics from crumbling.

“We were down big and wanted to be aggressive,” Walker said. “I tried to create my shot. I was able to get a little something going.”

It was Walker’s second 40-point game of the season, but he had reached the 20-point mark just once in the Celtics’ previous five games. After Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons he vowed to be better and do more, and perhaps this is the first sign.

“Hopefully, I can keep building off it as I start to feel like myself again, as much as I could,” he said. “Me personally, I needed a good offensive game. I felt like I played pretty well offensively.”

Marcus Smart made five 3-pointers and chipped in with 24 points, and he helped pester Antetokounmpo as well as he could. But there were some voids elsewhere, like Hayward’s 1-for-10 shooting effort, and the fact that Boston’s bench was outscored, 48-23.

It did not help that the Celtics were once again shorthanded, of course. Brown, who has vaulted himself into All-Star consideration, missed the game because of a thumb injury he sustained in Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons. Stevens said he would undergo further testing on Friday, but the team believes it is just a sprain.

Absences aside, the Celtics have lost five of their past seven games to fall back into the pack of five teams that will be jostling for playoff positioning behind the Bucks during the second half of the season. That seeding among those teams will be important, with home-court advantage and a chance to avoid Milwaukee until the conference finals at stake.

The Bucks exploded to a 58-31 lead with six minutes left before halftime Thursday, thanks in large part to the 3-pointers that poured in from all angles and players. It did not help that the Celtics started 1 for 11 from beyond the arc, allowing Milwaukee to grab rebounds and ignite transition chances.

But Milwaukee appeared to let up a bit, and Walker made them pay with a mixture of 3-pointers and acrobatic drives to the hoop.

“Only reason we had a chance,” Stevens said of Walker’s flurry. “He just willed himself to baskets.”

The Celtics closed within 87-81 with 5:16 left in the third quarter before the Bucks picked up their effort and stretched the lead back to 22 points.

But then Boston rallied again in the fourth. And after trailing, 127-119, with just 1:14 left, layups by Walker and Jayson Tatum pulled the Celtics within 4. After a miss by Antetokounmpo, Smart had a 3-point try with nine seconds left that could have sliced the deficit to 1, but it was well short.

“We need to try to get in a rhythm earlier than we did,” Smart said, “but I’m proud of the fight.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.