“I’m always concerned when someone’s not feeling right,” Stevens said. “But I don’t get the impression it’s a long-term thing.”

Coach Brad Stevens said that Walker reached out to the team’s medical staff on Friday night and told them his knee was sore. He underwent an MRI on Saturday morning that did not reveal any structural issues, but Stevens said that Walker was “very sore.”

The Celtics have become accustomed to being shorthanded this season, and Saturday night’s game against the Suns was no different, as point guard Kemba Walker sat out because of knee soreness and Jaylen Brown missed his second game in a row because of a sprained thumb.

Stevens said that Brown, who injured his thumb during Wednesday’s loss to the Pistons, is improving.

“The scans didn’t show anything from a tear standpoint,” Stevens said. “It’s a sprain. Still got a little swelling, but we’ll see.”

The Celtics recalled two-way contract player Tremont Waters from the Maine Red Claws. Rookie Carsen Edwards remained with Maine.

With Brown and Walker out, rookie forward Grant Williams drew the first start of his career.

Up-and-down Hayward

Gordon Hayward has been inconsistent since returning from a hand injury in late December. Games like his 25-point outburst against the Pistons on Wednesday have been followed by games like his 7-point, 1-for-10 shooting performance against the Bucks on Thursday.

“Some days are diamond,” Hayward said. “Some days are stone. I think a lot of it is what Milwaukee did, too, to try to take away a lot of things.”

Hayward has been experiencing some ongoing pain in his left foot, and he anticipates it lingering for much of the season. But he said that was not an excuse for his inconsistency.

“The foot [pain] is going to be there,” he said. “But it’s not going to be the reason. At least not yet.”

Baynes returns

Former Celtics center Aron Baynes on Saturday played his first game at TD Garden since being traded to the Suns last summer in order to free up the cap space needed to sign Walker. Baynes entered the game averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs.

“I can’t say enough great things about him,” Stevens said. “It was a sad day for me when we traded him. I obviously understood all the reasons behind it, but great impact in our locker room, great impact on the court, great impact on our coaching staff. Just, like, a pro’s pro. And all-time energy. One of the best energy raisers I’ve ever been around.”

Stevens said Baynes had a great impact on the team’s young center, Robert Williams, last season. Baynes had modest numbers during his two seasons in Boston, averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. But he was one of the Celtics’ sturdy defensive anchors, and the team credited him with adding a level of toughness.

“He was huge [for us],” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “I think anybody here in this organization will tell you just having Baynes around as a player, as a friend, as a guy, he always had the energy. He always picked us up. He always lightened our days just energy-wise and coming in with a positive mentality, and it’s contagious. Baynes is one guy I think everybody should have or want to have on their team.”

