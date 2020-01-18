Smart set a franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 37 points but did just not receive enough help.

Marcus Smart’s historic shooting night wasn’t enough to save the Celtics on Saturday, as they fell to the Suns, 123-119, for their third straight loss and sixth in eight games.

The Celtics trailed, 114-102, with less than two minutes left when Devin Booker was called for a clear-path foul, a big call. Boston was not in the free throw penalty yet, but instead of just taking the ball out of bounds they got two shots and the ball. Then Smart set the franchise record by hitting his 10th 3-pointer of the game.

Two free throws by Daniel Theis with 1:16 left pulled Boston within 114-109, and then after Mikal Bridges missed a 3-pointer, Theis leaked out for an easy dunk that pulled Boston within 3.

But with the shot clock running down at the other end, Bridges rolled in an 8-footer with 36.9 seconds to play to make it 116-111.

After a timeout, Smart lofted a perfect lob to Hayward on the inbounds pass, but he missed the open layup and the Suns grabbed the rebound, and Booker (39 points) hit two free throws at the other end.

It seemed that would seal it, but the Celtics continued to claw and extend the game. A 3-pointer by Tatum pulled the Celtics within 121-119 with 4.8 seconds left. But the run ended there.

Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) sat out for Boston, although the Suns were without starting forward Kelly Oubre, who averages 18 points per game.

Observations from the game:

■ With Brown and Walker out, rookie Grant Williams drew his first career start. He had a bit of a rocky four-minute stint to start out, however. He gave up a layup to DeAndre Ayton, fouled Ricky Rubio, allowed Dario Saric to score inside, and then stepped out of bounds, as Phoenix reeled off a 12-0 run. Williams did not play again in the first half, and Semi Ojeleye started in place of him to open the third quarter. Williams entered the game to start the fourth quarter.

■ Smart drilled a 3-pointer just nine seconds into the game. That was a harbinger for his first half, but unfortunately for the Celtics it didn’t really rub off on anyone else. Smart hit 6 of 10 first-half 3-pointers, including a 27-footer with 1.1 seconds left that pulled Boston within 60-51 at the break.

■ After his second 3-pointer of the game, Smart turned and barked something at the Suns bench. This has become a somewhat common occurrence, as opposing teams shout something to Smart about not being a great shooter. When he makes the shots, he lets them know. Although it’s impossible to tell how often those catcalls precede his misses.

■ Two-way contract player Tremont Waters was recalled from the Red Claws due to the absences of Brown and Walker. He checked in midway through the opening quarter and once again did not appear out of place. He had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists during his 8-minute stint, and his most impressive moment came on defense, when he smothered Booker for almost an entire possession before the Suns star was forced to give up the ball at the end of the shot clock. The Suns did not score. Waters and rookie wing Javonte Green were on the floor together during most of Boston’s 15-0 run that carried from the end of the first quarter into the start of the second. Waters finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 17 minutes.

■ The Celtics pulled within 90-85 after a deep Hayward 3-pointer that was followed by an Enes Kanter layup. Before that, Celtics other than Smart had been just 1 for 14 on 3-pointers. But Waters, who mostly played well, missed all three of his 3-pointers.

■ Former Celtics center Aron Baynes entered the game late in the first quarter. He appeared on the scoreboard’s video screen before he was introduced, and the fans noticed him and gave him a nice cheer. Then there was another mild ovation when his name was announced. The Celtics traded Baynes to the Suns last June in order to free up the salary cap space needed to sign Kemba Walker.

■ There were plenty of bad sequences for the Celtics in this game, but here’s one from midway through the fourth quarter: Grant Williams missed inside, and then committed a bad foul after the Suns had already secured the rebound. That was Boston’s fourth, and that meant that when Smart committed an away-from-the-ball on Booker moments later, it led to two free throws.

■ Booker did not score 70 points like he did during his historic game here in March 2017, but he was pretty darn good on offense. The Suns star had little trouble finding his preferred spots for mid-range jumpers. Sometimes the Celtics defended him well and it did not matter, like when he was smothered by Green and found a way to hit a double-clutch jumper from the right baseline anyway.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.