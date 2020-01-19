The Lakers eventually acquired Davis, pairing him with a healthy James, and added Danny Green, a rejuvenated Dwight Howard, and former Celtic Avery Bradley. The result has been a juggernaut, a team that is second in the NBA in point differential, with coach Frank Vogel letting James play point forward to display his vast versatility.

It wasn’t that James was less than stellar last season but a groin injury suffered on Christmas Day dampened his entire season. And trade rumors sparked by the Lakers’ obvious pursuit of Anthony Davis affected the team’s younger core. The result was a sixth consecutive year in the draft lottery.

While last season was one of total upheaval for the Los Angeles Lakers; the failed first season of LeBron James in a Lakers uniform, the sudden resignation of Magic Johnson, and the firing of Luke Walton, the organization has returned to NBA royalty.

Advertisement

James leads the NBA in assists, another impressive accomplishment in his stellar career. Davis has become the focal point of the offense and the two average nearly 53 points per game while their supporting cast adds timely buckets.

So the Lakers come into TD Garden on Monday with the express purpose of not only gaining the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but winning the NBA championship. That’s why James came to Los Angeles and that’s why the Lakers sought Davis for more than a year.

Their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard fell short but the combination of James and Davis, along with other players who are experienced and know their roles, may be good enough to bring the Lakers back to prominence.

While Davis’s alley-oops and James’s powerful streaks to the basket garner headlines and attention, the Lakers have won with defense. They are fourth in opponent’s field-goal percentage and fifth in points allowed.

Advertisement

They have paired the athletic combination of Howard and JaVale McGee to protect the paint while James has become a reinvigorated defender with Davis returning to his defensive stopping form. The Lakers wanted Leonard and met with him during free agency but he chose the Clippers, but it appears the combination of Davis and James along with the supporting cast is plenty good enough to compete.

The Lakers have enough star power. Any team with a healthy James is a playoff team and Davis is one of the league’s most dynamic players but has often been injured. He is questionable for Monday’s game with a sore lower back sustained in a nasty fall against the New York Knicks on Jan. 7.

And the Lakers brought back the Celtics old backcourt of Bradley and Rajon Rondo to facilitate the offense. Both have been hampered by injuries this season. But the Lakers have been able to win despite injuries.

Los Angeles is coming off Saturday’s spanking of the Houston Rockets without Davis, its 10th win in 11 games following a four-game losing streak. The Lakers also have the league’s best road record.

And there was serious doubt as to whether the Lakers would be this dominant when they hired Vogel, who had previously been fired in Indiana and Orlando. The club added former coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins, with speculation that either could take over if Vogel faltered.

But Vogel hasn’t. The Lakers have carried out his defensive blueprint, played cohesively, and avoided the drama that plagued the team last season.

Advertisement

“I think the way we bought into Frank’s system, the belief, starting on the defensive end of the court and then we have a lot of veteran guys,” Rondo said. “Guys know the game. It doesn’t take long to catch on and we all continue to play for each other. It makes our job a lot easier as a team.

“We’re pretty consistent because we’ve been getting stops defensively. Our bigs are holding down the paint and then everyone else is cleaning up the glass and we’re going.”

Of course, it isn’t even the All-Star break and the Lakers will have their challengers en route to the NBA Finals. They have already lost twice to the rival Los Angeles Clippers while the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz are also vying for the top spot.

But the Lakers have proven over the first half of the season to be the best team in the Western Conference. And they will come to TD Garden on Monday as the prohibitive favorite even if Davis doesn’t play.

That’s what depth and LeBron James will do. He makes his teammates unquestionably better and they have played with an uncanny confidence all season. So it’s safe to say the Lakers are back. Their six-year playoff drought will end and they will be waiting for whichever team comes out of the Eastern Conference.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.