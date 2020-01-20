SPRINGFIELD — With his Lakers set to face the Celtics tonight at TD Garden, LeBron James took a trip to Springfield College via helicopter to watch his son, LeBron James Jr., play for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) in the 19th Hoophall Classic.

The NBA superstar entered Blake Arena through a cleared stairwell and took his seat in a restricted area at the baseline by Sierra Canyon’s bench.

In addition to “Bronny,” a freshman guard, Sierra Canyon features Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, Roxbury native Shy Odom, and several high-profile recruits including Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky) and Ziaire Williams (No. 5 in ESPN Top 100, unsigned).