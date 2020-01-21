But Ainge was not content. The most notable deals of this frenetic stretch included trades involving a former All-Star point guard and a future one. In December, Rajon Rondo was sent to the Mavericks, and in February, Isaiah Thomas was acquired from the Suns. But one trade sandwiched between those could ultimately have a bigger longer-term impact on the franchise.

The Celtics already had a war chest full of draft picks from the Nets, and they had no idea that haul would eventually bring in potential franchise cornerstones Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

In the winter of the 2014-15 NBA season, with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett long gone from Boston and a potentially long rebuild on the horizon, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge snapped into action by making six trades over a two-month span.

On Jan. 12 of that season, the Celtics agreed to a complicated three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Pelicans.

In the end, the Celtics sent forward Jeff Green to Memphis and received guard Austin Rivers from New Orleans and forward Tayshaun Prince and a future first-round pick from the Grizzlies. Rivers was subsequently traded to Houston for a second-round choice, but the Celtics believed the crown jewel of the deal would be the pick they received from Memphis, even if they would have to wait quite a while for it.

At the time, Memphis was in the midst of its “Grit and Grind” glory days, led by Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies were on the verge of their third consecutive 50-win season, so it was clear that a first-round pick then probably would not have all that much value.

So the Celtics instead set their sights down the road, when that core would be aging, or broken up, or both, and there would be more possibility.

Eventually, the two sides agreed on these terms: The Celtics would receive the Grizzlies’ pick in 2019 as long as it fell outside the top eight. If it did not, it would carry over to 2020, when it would be top-six protected, before becoming unprotected in 2021.

The Grizzlies’ downturn arrived, and it left the Celtics hopeful that it would continue as the protections eased. Memphis won 33 games last year, giving it the eighth-worst record in the NBA and putting it right on the edge of the top-eight protection heading into the draft lottery last May.

There was a 57.4 percent chance that the Grizzlies would land a pick in the top eight, either by jumping into the top four via ping-pong ball luck, or by avoiding being leapfrogged by one of the seven teams behind them.

Given the Grizzlies’ seemingly lukewarm immediate future, Celtics executives were hoping that the pick would roll over for at least another season.

They got their wish, in a sense. But it was hardly the perfect scenario. The Grizzlies received some favorable lottery bounces and vaulted into the No. 2 overall position. They used their selection on Murray State point guard Ja Morant, who has instantly turned into one of the most exciting players in the NBA this season.

The rookie is averaging 17.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while making 49 percent of his shots overall and 40.5 percent of his 3-pointers. Along the way, he has helped Memphis somewhat improbably vault into the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 20-23 record.

It is the second time in recent years that a potentially valuable asset has started to veer the wrong way for the Celtics. In 2017, the Celtics traded the No. 1 overall choice to the 76ers in exchange for the No. 3 pick and a future first-round choice.

That future pick would come from the Lakers in 2018 if it fell in the 2-5 range. If it did not, Boston would receive the Kings’ pick in 2019 as long as it was not No. 1 overall. The Lakers ended up with the 10th pick, and the Celtics were pleased they did not receive it because Sacramento did not appear to have a very strong roster.

Then in 2019, the Kings surprisingly won 39 games, and the Celtics ended up with the 14th overall choice. They selected Romeo Langford, who has yet to make an impact as a rookie.

Of course, there is still nearly half a season remaining. And while the Grizzlies currently hold the No. 8 playoff spot, they are just 2½ games ahead of the 12th-place Pelicans.

It seems quite unlikely that Memphis will end up with a top-six pick this year without some lottery luck. But given the ascensions of Morant and 2018 No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson, the Grizzlies could become even more dangerous next year by adding another top-four choice. So the Celtics, who face the Grizzlies at TD Garden Wednesday night, might prefer to just grab the pick this season and move on.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.