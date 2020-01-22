But soon after Crowder arrived, he went to coach Brad Stevens and made it clear to him that such an approach was not in his DNA. Crowder turned into one of the important cogs of the Celtics’ ascension. They made the playoffs that season and have been in the postseason every year since.

In December 2014, the Celtics acquired Jae Crowder from the Mavericks in the deal that sent Rajon Rondo to Dallas. The Celtics were in the early stages of their rebuild then, and there was some belief that Boston might try to lose intentionally to improve its chances at a higher draft pick.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Crowder returned to Boston as a member of the Grizzlies, another team that was expected to do very little but has improbably vaulted into a playoff position.

“I just think Jae’s a winner,” Stevens said before the game. “He impacts winning everywhere he’s been. I don’t know how many guys have been in the number of places that he’s played and every one of them goes to the playoffs regardless of what preseason expectations are, and he just impacts winning. He cares about it.

“He plays both ends of the court. He was one of our first guys that we had during the first couple years I was here that could play a number of different positions, could guard a number of different positions, and just was very comfortable with adding value to winning.”

Crowder entered Wednesday averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this season.

“From the moment I sat down with him, he was super excited about this opportunity, how this was obviously a new role for him,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He credits a lot of people that he learned from in his journey from Dallas to Boston, Cleveland, Utah, and to now where he can fill that leadership role. Obviously, he’s got to lead by example on the floor. There’s so many things that go on behind the scenes, how he works every single day individually, and that kind of sets the tone for the group.”

Advertisement

On the run

Celtics center Robert Williams, who has been sidelined since Dec. 6 because of a hip bone edema, completed a running workout on Tuesday. Stevens said that Williams will likely have a similar session on Thursday, and that he will undergo another MRI on Feb. 4.

“At that point in time, we’ll know exactly, or have a better idea of return to play,” Stevens said. “But it won’t be before All-Star break.”

Stevens said that Williams had previously been doing cardiovascular work on an exercise bike.

Brown hobbled

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed Wednesday’s game because of a sore ankle. Stevens said Brown tweaked his ankle during Monday’s win over the Lakers. It appeared that the injury occurred with a little more than six minutes left in the fourth quarter when Brown made a move toward defending Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma. Stevens said he did not think the injury required an MRI.

“I saw video today, though,” Stevens said. “It didn’t look too bad. I think he’ll be back in hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.