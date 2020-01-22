ASM Global/SMG Management, the company that operates the DCU Center in Worcester, is donating $150,000 to the city to fund a statue of former Celtics great Bob Cousy , The Telgram & Gazzette reported. The exact location of the approximately 7-foot-tall bronze statue, including a granite base, is yet to be determined but the tentative plan is to place it outside the city-owned arena. Cousy, 91, is a New York City native but played for Holy Cross in Worcester and has lived in the city most of his adult life. The point guard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired. The Giants said that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday . . . The Jacksonville Jaguars hired former Washington coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator. Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after just one season. The Redskins fired Gruden in early October following an 0-5 start . . . The Cleveland Browns interviewed Vikings assistant general manager George Paton for the second time to be their new GM, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

Baseball

Rojas set to manage Mets

The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday. Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal . . . The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Josh Donaldson finalized their four-year, $92 million contract that is the richest in team history for a free agent . . . The Philadelphia Phillies signed lefthander Francisco Liriano, righthanders Bud Norris and Drew Storen and infielder Neil Walker to minor league contracts with invitations to attend major league spring training.

Colleges

BC shows football schedule

Jeff Hafley will begin his Boston College tenure with notable showdowns against rivals Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and defending ACC champion Clemson. The Eagles released their 2020 football schedule, and they’ll open at home on Friday, Sept. 4, against Syracuse. This game will kick off a home-heavy early-season schedule: The Eagles play five of their first six games at home. They face off against national championship runner-up Clemson in Chestnut Hill on Friday, Oct. 2.

Four banned in hoops fight

The Big 12 suspended four players from the University of Kansas and Kansas State a combined 24 games for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court and into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team’s win over the Wildcats. Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who already was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was given a 12-game suspension. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon got a three-game suspension.

Miscellany

Powell out for season

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon, a blow to a team contending for a playoff spot for the first time in four years. Powell was injured in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Powell is exploring his options on surgery . . . Cavaliers center Ante Zizic, a 2016 first-round draft pick of the Celtics, is sidelined indefinitely after experiencing dizziness and other vertigo-like symptoms . . . Morgan Wootten, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who built Maryland’s DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and mentored several future NBA stars during a career that spanned parts of six decades, is dead at age 88. died. Wootten coached DeMatha, a private Catholic school in Hyattsville, from 1956 to 2002. He went 1,274-192 and retired as the winningest high school coach in history, although he now ranks second . . . The World Anti-Doping Agency ordered Moscow’s drug-testing laboratory to be shut down again. The laboratory was stopped from carrying out most drug testing in 2015 when cover-ups were first suspected, but it was allowed to resume limited blood testing in May 2016.