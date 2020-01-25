Jordan has remained mostly silent since taking over as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. And he has been even more mum on his feelings about James. The two don’t share much of a relationship, although James said he wore No. 23 because of Jordan and patterned his game after the Hall of Famer.

Michael Jordan took the podium at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Friday, along with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry . Jordan spoke on the state of the NBA, then gave his thoughts on LeBron James and James Harden , and whether he could play in today’s NBA.

It was an extremely rare moment, perhaps rarer than walking the streets of Boston without seeing someone wearing a pair of Air Jordans.

While Jordan has acknowledged James when their teams have played each other, comments about James’s prowess have been uncommon — until Friday.

“I just think we played in different eras,” Jordan said before the Hornets lost to the Bucks at AccorHotels Arena. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world. I know it’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras, and it’s going to continue to happen. I’m a fan of his. I love watching him play.”

Jordan would not comment as to whether he is the best to ever play. That is a debate that has heated up as James’s accomplishments continue to grow. He’s in his 17th season and has established himself as a top-five player on most all-time lists.

“But as you can see, our league is starting to expand [with] very talented players,” Jordan said. “I think he’s made his mark. He will continue to do so over a period of time, but when you start the comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a stand-up measurement, and I take it with a grain of salt. He’s a heck of a basketball player without a doubt.”

One thing that has kept Jordan in the current NBA consciousness is his Jordan Brand, which includes players such as the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson. Williamson made his NBA debut on Wednesday and scored 22 points in 18 minutes.

“Well, it’s not just myself [who is benefiting], I think the NBA is very fortunate to have a talented young man who shows a certain passion about the game,” Jordan said. “That’s something that you can’t get. You’re either born with it and you basically want to share it with the rest of the world.

“We looked at Zion being an impact player that would bring energy to the game of basketball, and we can do it with a lot of different factors and different ways of endorsement and marketing. So it was a great opportunity for us. I imagine the league has quite a number of those people, but we were very fortunate that he chose us, and we look at every opportunity to expand him to the consumers and yet showcase his personality and his basketball skills.”

Jordan the businessman took over. Of course, as much as he wants the Hornets to be successful, the success of his clients will lead to more Jordan Brand profits. So unless the Jordan Brand players are facing the Hornets, Jordan has a stake in their success.

“At the end of the day, we can’t play basketball for him, but we feel like he does present us with an opportunity to showcase his talents, and that’s what our job is going to be,” Jordan said. “It’s a great partnership. I think what you saw the other night was a taste of what you’re going to see coming forward. He still has a lot to do, but I think his passion for the game is coming through the way that he plays, and I think that’s great for the league. That’s not just great for Jordan.”

Jordan scored 32,292 points in his 15 NBA seasons and made just 581 3-pointers over that time. Harden, by comparison, has made 2,225 3-pointers in 10-plus seasons.

If Jordan played in today’s NBA, he probably would have been more of a 3-point shooter. But would that have curtailed his acrobatic drives to the basket? Would it have extended his career? He wouldn’t say.

“You get a lot of different descriptions about how I would play in this basketball game. I’m pretty sure I would make my adjustments,” he said. “I think the game would still be played with a sense of passion. I don’t think the passion in the game of basketball has changed. I think the talent has changed. I think the versatility has changed. Yeah, you have younger players, and you have bigger players, but overall you still have to shoot, you still have to defend, you still shoot free throws, you still shoot threes, you do all those things, you have to play as a team. Those things transcend generations.

“So I mean, as much as I would have played here, things would have been totally different. I would have been playing against LeBron James. I would have been playing against Anthony Davis, as opposed to playing against Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Would I have had as much success? We’ll never know. I’ll let you guys speculate on that, but I think my passion for the game would have been the same. I love the game of basketball.”

Harden is approaching Jordan’s post-Wilt Chamberlain record of 37.1 points per game, which he averaged in 1986-87. Harden is averaging 36.6 points and would need to average 37.6 in the final 39 games to pass Jordan.

“All records are a sense of pride of the work that you put into the game, so I’m happy to have it because it showcased actually how much practice and effort that I put into it,” Jordan said.

“I think what you’re seeing with James Harden is the same. He’s not doing this off the whim. It’s something he’s worked and he’s perfected to the point where the results are starting to show.”

Jordan is not one of those old men on the lawn complaining about the current game. He enjoys the 3-point-crazy league, even if that means a handful of current players will approach his records.

“The game itself — fun game to watch. A lot more threes. I think the European players have expanded the style of basketball because of the versatility they brought to the game, which I think is good for the game, which is increasing scoring,” he said. “So I think it’s just going to keep getting better, and it forces us as Americans now to play a much more rounded basketball game.

“That’s what the European players have taught us as individuals in the states. So their education has been expanded throughout the globe. Quite naturally, I think the game is in a good place. It’s a fun game to watch.”

Bulls on mission to make playoffs

Zach LaVine and the Bulls are three games behind the Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Nam Y. Huh/AP/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls, as disappointing as they have been this season with injuries and an underachieving Lauri Markkanen, are just 2½ games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 36 games to play. There is still nearly three months for the Bulls to claim their first playoff spot since pushing the Celtics to six games in the opening round in 2016.

Coach Jim Boylen has been much maligned during his brief tenure and understands how crucial taking the next step is for a franchise that won six titles in the 1990s but hasn’t reached a Finals since. Management has put together a collection of young talent, including All-Star candidate Zach LaVine, and a few veterans, hoping to make a legitimate playoff push.

Boylen’s job may be on the line if the Bulls don’t make the postseason, but he was nothing but positive about his team’s outlook.

“It is motivating and our guys have done a good job of working and caring when you go through adversity,” he said. “Sometimes it can be difficult to stay the course with our practices and our walkthroughs and our preps, our guys have been terrific.

“I’m encouraged by the growth of our team. I like the fact that we’ve established a style of play at both ends. I’d like us to be more consistent. I’m disappointed in one part of our defense. I think we foul too much. I would like for us to improve at defending without fouling. I’d also like us to improve at our defensive rebounding. Those are two huge pillars that would take our defense to the next level.”

The Bulls’ issues are plentiful. They don’t score enough to be an elite team and they can’t keep their core healthy. Now it’s center Wendell Carter who is out with a sprained ankle. Otto Porter, the team’s trade-deadline acquisition from the Washington Wizards last year, has bone edema in his left foot and has played in just nine games. Second-year swingman Chandler Hutchison has missed 30 games.

“We’ve missed Wendell in our defense. He’s a huge piece, but we’ve got to move forward on that and those two guys backing him up have got to continue to grow at the defensive end and help us,” Boylen said. “Offensively, there’s been times where I like the way we make basketball plays and we get backdoors, we get burns, we get plays that I call basketball plays where you’re reading and reacting, which is what we’re trying to teach and coach here.

“We do have some inconsistent moments offensively where we’re stagnant and not organized and our communication is poor. If you have two or three of those in a game, maybe you can win. If you have five or six of them, it’s going to be more difficult to win.”

With Chicago hosting the All-Star Game next month and the basketball world descending on the Second City, there will be more of an emphasis on the success, or lack thereof, of the current Bulls. Boylen is trying to stay positive.

“I love how hard we work and I like the fact that we are building a system and foundation at both ends,” he said. “Do we play competitive basketball? We do. Do we play hard? We do. Do we practice hard? We do. Are we starting to make plays in our system that I think we can make? We do. I’m positive because the spirit of our group is really good.”

Boylen said one of the season’s biggest bright spots has been free agent acquisition Thaddeus Young, a career starter who has been asked to come off the bench. And he’s also been asked to be more of a 3-point shooter.

“I just like Thad. He’s tough. He does everything we ask him to do,” Boylen said. “He’s played different for us than he’s played for Indiana. You’ve got to give him credit on that. He’s spaced it and he’s shot it well.

“Our system is different than them. He’s made the adjustment and defensively he knocks balls loose. He competes and he’s a great voice in the locker room. He’s a great voice on the floor. He believes in the work it takes to build a team. He loves to practice. Those things are all really valuable for us. I can have a conversation with him and we can talk about things.”

The most important aspect for the Bulls to successfully chase a playoff berth is playing consistently the same way, despite the plethora of lineup changes.

“I’ve mentioned to you guys where injury makes us play differently from night to night. We don’t want to do that,” Boylen said. “With that comes some growing pains. I think it’s fair to say that Wendell Carter is better in our pick-and-roll defense than Daniel [Gafford] and Luke [Kornet]. It’s not a cut to them. It’s a reality that he’s an elite dude at it. So they’ve got to grow with that because I don’t want to have to change everything we do on a game-by-game basis.”

Layups

Now that the All-Star starters have been chosen by a combined vote of fans, media, and players, let’s take a look at some of the players’ votes. For years, players have been clamoring about gaining the right to vote for their All-Star brethren, and it seems some are using that right as a way to make a point or to have some fun with a teammate. Players such as Nets rookie third-string center Nicolas Claxton, Orlando forward Amile Jefferson (who has played in 15 games this season), Miami G League rookie KZ Okpala, little-used and now injured Chandler Parsons, Detroit’s Thon Maker, Philadelphia G League center Norvell Pelle, and Milwaukee’s Dragan Bender, who is currently in the G League, received All-Star starter votes from some players. Not sure if those players think their vote doesn’t matter, so they decide to throw in the name of a teammate or buddy who they know doesn’t deserve it, or whether they are trying to make some kind of point. Regardless, it’s up to the Players Association to tell its members to take All-Star voting more seriously. There is no way Thanasis Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, should receive six All-Star starter votes. The model to include players in All-Star voting is broken and it’s up to the players to fix that . . . The Trail Blazers traded Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza and Caleb Swanigan strictly for luxury-tax purposes. The Blazers want desperately to reduce payroll this season considering they are unlikely to reach the playoffs. Portland has the second-highest payroll in the NBA next to the Houston Rockets, and has invested $60 million per season in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Truthfully, the Blazers are in salary-cap hell and are trying to figure out ways to get out from under some of their heavier salaries. The $27 million earned by Hassan Whiteside is coming off the books this summer. Injuries to Zach Collins and Rodney Hood haven’t helped the Blazers’ cause, but they are still paying Pau Gasol and Andrew Nicholson from previous regrettable deals . . . The Pistons have a difficult decision on their hands, deciding whether to compete for a playoff spot or begin the process of breaking up their roster for a rebuild. The Nets are sinking fast — five consecutive losses — and the Pistons entered Friday just two games back of the Nets. The Bulls, Hornets, and Wizards are also four games within the eighth spot.

Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.