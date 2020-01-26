fb-pixel

Kobe Bryant, Lakers legend, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

Condolences poured in upon the sports world hearing the news.

Tom Brady shared an old photo of himself and Bryant at a game.

View this post on Instagram

We already miss you my brother RIP 🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A number of Celtics expressed incredulity at the news.

Marcus Smart:

Jayson Tatum:

Enes Kanter:

Carsen Edwards:

Vincent Poirier:

Grant Williams:

Tacko Fall:

Former Celtics also chimed in about the news.

Paul Pierce:

Kendrick Perkins:

Tony Allen:

And NBA stars around the league expressed their sadness.

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid credited watching Bryant with inspiring his career.

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young:

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic:

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson:

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert:

And some of Brady’s teammates shared their memories and appreciation.

Julian Edelman:

Sony Michel:

James White:

Ja’Whaun Bentley:

Duron Harmon:

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared a resonant message to his followers after Bryant’s death.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.