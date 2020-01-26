Kobe Bryant, Lakers legend, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.
Condolences poured in upon the sports world hearing the news.
Tom Brady shared an old photo of himself and Bryant at a game.
A number of Celtics expressed incredulity at the news.
Marcus Smart:
Please God no...— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020
Jayson Tatum:
Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020
Enes Kanter:
Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020
Carsen Edwards:
Nah can’t be true..— Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) January 26, 2020
Vincent Poirier:
No way ?!?! 😱— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) January 26, 2020
Grant Williams:
Lord tell me it’s not true plz plz plz tell me it’s fake.— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 26, 2020
Tacko Fall:
No way...— Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) January 26, 2020
Former Celtics also chimed in about the news.
Paul Pierce:
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Kendrick Perkins:
Speechless....😔😔😔😔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020
Tony Allen:
We all mourn the death of @kobebryant. My heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace. 🙏— Tony Allen (@aa000G9) January 26, 2020
And NBA stars around the league expressed their sadness.
The 76ers’ Joel Embiid credited watching Bryant with inspiring his career.
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young:
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic:
NO PLEASE🙏— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson:
I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020
Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert:
Enjoy every single day people, we are always too worried about things that are actually not that important. Life is precious and you never now when it’s gonna end.— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020
And some of Brady’s teammates shared their memories and appreciation.
Julian Edelman:
RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020
Sony Michel:
RIPMamba 🙏🏾— Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) January 26, 2020
James White:
Dammmm man not Kobe!— James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 26, 2020
Ja’Whaun Bentley:
no words.— Ja’Whaun Bentley (@NVBentley33) January 26, 2020
Duron Harmon:
Today is a sad day. RIP Kobe.🙏🏿🙏🏿— Duron Harmon (@dharm32) January 26, 2020
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared a resonant message to his followers after Bryant’s death.
We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
