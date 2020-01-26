When Scalabrine heard that Bryant was taking his 13-year-old daughter Gianna to one of her basketball games when they were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday, he was crushed.

NEW ORLEANS — Former Celtics forward and current TV commentator Brian Scalabrine said he was sad when Kobe Bryant pulled back from basketball after his retirement in 2016, because he was such an important part of the game. But he said it was also heartwarming that his daughters’ interest in the sport pulled him back in.

Kobe Bryant is flanked by Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca (right) and his daughter, Stephanie, a huge fan of Bryant.

“I think it went to a whole new level, because that’s what I do,” Scalabrine said. “Like, tomorrow, I’m going to play pickup basketball with my daughter. When you can’t do it anymore, you want to pass that same love, fire, intensity to somebody else. And who better than your family?

“The story was that he didn’t watch NBA games, and his daughter brought him back. And we needed Kobe in our game. We needed Kobe at the Lakers game, and chiming in, and working out with Jayson Tatum and all the guys he’s worked with. We needed that. And that started with his daughter, which, for me, took this over the edge and made this the saddest day.”

Before Sunday’s game between the Pelicans and Celtics in New Orleans, the atmosphere was both funereal and nostalgic, as players and staffers hugged and teared up and spoke about the impact Bryant had on them.

After the Pelicans won the tipoff, point guard Lonzo Ball dribbled just inside midcourt as the crowd chanted Bryant’s first name. Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, standing closest to Ball, clapped his hands as the shot-clock ran out. Then the Celtics inbounded the ball and Walker did not move, either, drawing more cheers as the shot clock expired, a nod to Bryant’s No 24.

Those close to the Celtics remembered Bryant for all the obvious memories he created on a basketball court. But the human moments resonated most.

Former Celtics great Cedric Maxwell, who is now the team’s radio commentator, remembered being courtside after Bryant’s final game in Boston during the 2015-16 season. Fans and arena employees and NBA staffers were still milling about, many hoping to get another glimpse at Bryant.

An arena employee then came out and cleared the court so Bryant could shoot a farewell video montage. But the employee told Maxwell he could stay.

“Kobe comes over to me and said, ‘Max!’ And it shocked me,” Maxwell said. “He said, ‘I just want to say the reason I play the way I play is because I used to watch you back in the day and I used to say, ‘Get him, Get him!’ I was like ‘Whoa, Kobe!’ From there it was a mutual friendship.”

When the Celtics faced the Lakers in Los Angeles later that season, Maxwell wore a purple tie to the game. Bryant noticed, and made a bit of a scene about the unusual fashion choice.

“And I just said to him, ‘It’s in honor of you,’ ” Maxwell said.

Maxwell paused after sharing that story Sunday.

“I’m just so sad right now,” Maxwell said. “Both of my daughters called me today. My mother called me. All I can say is that tonight we’re all wearing purple and gold.”

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen, like Bryant, is from the Philadelphia area. He remembered playing in a pickup game with pros and future pros at St. Joseph’s University prior to his rookie year in the NBA when Bryant, who was just a junior in high school, arrived at the gym. He dominated.

“I called my agent Arn Tellem after the workout and he asked me how it went, how did I feel?” Allen said. “I said, ‘I feel fine, but let me tell you about Kobe Bryant.’ ”

Bryant went on to hire Tellem as his agent prior to his rookie year. Allen said that even though Bryant’s fame truly sprouted after he arrived in Los Angeles, his roots are not forgotten back east.

“You get in conversations about bragging rights, where the best players in the country come from, and we all hang our hats on the fact that Kobe is from Philadelphia,” Allen said.

Allen said that after Bryant’s final game at TD Garden, Bryant called out to him by his nickname, Pooh, and walked over with a big smile and gave him a hug as they reminisced about Philadelphia basketball.

“Later, I took my kids to the locker room and we talked for a little bit and he was sharing some stories with my two sons about me and he kind of boosted me up as a player and made me feel good,” Allen said, smiling. “I told my youngest son, ‘See, I told you I wasn’t as bad as you thought I was.’ ”

Allen said that when he heard about the death of Bryant and his daughter, he was with his own daughters, Taylor, 24, and Jordan, 17, in Boston’s team hotel here.

“The minute I heard it,” he said, “I just looked at both of them with tears in my eyes.”

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca said that his daughter, Stephanie, was a huge Bryant fan. But she was caught in heavy traffic on her way to his TD Garden farewell four seasons ago and missed the pregame ceremony for Bryant.

Pagliuca told Bryant about this, and when Stephanie arrived before tipoff, Bryant sought her out anyway and said they should take a picture. Before that same game, Bryant spied longtime Celtics TV play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman. He found Gorman and gave him a hug.

“I just kind of spontaneously said in his ear, ‘You were a great villain here,’ ” Gorman recalled. “And he liked that. He smiled and said he enjoyed that role.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens got choked up several times when talking about Bryant before Sunday’s game. He remembered how Bryant willingly signed so many things for Celtics players and staffers during his last visit to Boston. He said it was heartwarming in recent years to see Bryant make the transition back to fatherhood and coaching his daughters.

“My first memory of Kobe was, his dad [a former LaSalle assistant] recruited my best friend in high school,” Stevens said. “Kobe was just a kid playing open gym with him, and my best friend came back and just told me, ‘I just played with the best 16-year-old I ever saw.’ He was right.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.