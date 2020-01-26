fb-pixel

The Celtics’ road game against the New Orleans Pelicans will not be postponed in the wake of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant’s death, the Globe has confirmed.

The seven other games will also be played.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

The Rockets and the Nuggets held a moment of silence before their game began at 3:30 p.m. ET in Denver.

Houston’s Tyson Chandler was visibly upset prior to the game.

And teammate P.J. Tucker honored the Lakers legend on his Nike “Kobe” sneakers.

In San Antonio, the Raptors won the opening tip and ran out the 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant. The Spurs responded in kind.

The remaining Sunday NBA schedule is:

■ Wizards at Hawks, 6 p.m.

■ Nets at Knicks, 6 p.m.

■ Clippers at Magic, 6 p.m.

■ Suns at Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

■ Celtics at Pelicans, 6 p.m.

■ Pacers at Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com. Adam Himmelsbach of the Globe staff contributed to this report.