Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on the way to a basketball camp. Taken away from us was not only one of the great basketball players of all time, one of the greatest competitors and a brilliant scorer, but a man who had become a prince. Basketball royalty. A man who, when his career ended, wanted to be known more as a dedicated father, a philanthropist and a role model.

There is no way to prepare for this. This is a gaping hole in our NBA memories, a sadness every time we watch Kobe Bryant highlights. Every time we see his brashness, competitiveness, and immense skill.

Bryant’s importance to this NBA generation is unquestioned. Most current players were too young to remember Michael Jordan in his prime. They began following the NBA when Bryant entered the league in the late 1990s, following his 20-year sojourn as a Los Angeles Laker, enamored by his endless energy, his unblockable fadeaway jump shot, his freakish athleticism, and his desire to win.

Like or dislike his style. Agree or disagree with his sometimes surly demeanor, you had to respect Kobe Bryant. You had to respect his competitiveness and you had to respect his skill set. He never took the game for granted. He outlasted all of his draft class and finished his career with just one team.

Bryant was revered in Los Angeles, the most popular Laker next to Magic Johnson. When the issues with Shaquille O’Neal began to surface and bubble over in the mid-2000s, Lakers faithful had no problem choosing Bryant, and he rewarded them with two more championships, including a win over the Celtics.

My personal experience with Bryant goes back to the summer of 1996, when as a backup NBA reporter, I was asked to cover his summer league debut just a few weeks after being drafted. Going back to those days, there were serious concerns about how good Bryant would be at the NBA level, and whether he made the right decision to enter the draft directly out of Lower Merion High School.

Kobe scored 26 points in that game, a victory over the Detroit Pistons. His skills were undeniable and his confidence unnerving. Kobe knew he was destined for greatness, and it was the rest of us who were going to eventually learn. And we did.

The moment that stood out to me the most was his performance in the Western Conference semifinals as a rookie against the powerful Utah Jazz in 1997. In the decisive Game 5, with the Lakers needing a win to extend the series, Bryant shot consecutive airballs on 3-pointers that essentially ruined any chances for a comeback.

While those NBA pundits criticized him for his brashness, for the gall to take such big shots as an 18-year-old rookie, that experience would shape the rest of his career. There would be no fear in taking the big shot, seizing the big moment, win or lose.

That’s what we all admired about Kobe, that “Mamba Mentality,” the relentless desire to be your best, to win, to give 100 percent, to be relentless in your pursuit of greatness. We took the “Mamba Mentality” to our jobs. We cherished every moment of our quests. We admired his fortitude, took our deep collective breaths when he dribbled back and forth, gleaming at his opponent in the final minute of a close game.

Bryant was one of those responsible for not only saving the NBA post Michael Jordan, but helping uplift the league to new heights, turning the NBA into an international league. And at the end of his career, he eventually received all of the respect, appreciation, and regard he deserved.

The Celtics, led by team president Danny Ainge, even presented him with a piece of the parquet floor, a sign of gratitude for one of the organization’s biggest rivals.

In the end, we all realized that Kobe’s approach was right, but not all of us are built to live life that way. Not all of us are built to attack our fears with unabated confidence. That’s why we admired Kobe, even though most of us, especially those fans who didn’t love the Lakers, didn’t want to admit it until he was done, and we knew we’d never see him play again.

It’s OK to mourn. It’s OK for cry and to ask why. Those are natural reactions. It’s a terribly sad day. The past few years, we saw Kobe transform into an amazing father, a caring soul, and a savant. He had given his all to the game, squeezed every last drop of his talent and desire on the floor before walking away.

He had his flaws. He made his mistakes. He had his share of beefs, but in the end he was revered. Respected by even those perceived adversaries, appreciated for the uniqueness he brought to the game. He wasn’t Michael Jordan, but for today’s players, those millennials, he was their basketball superhero, and he embraced that role in his later years. He became a big-brother figure to current players, mentoring Jayson Tatum and many others who found him approachable and helpful.

So we’ve lost a sports legend, someone who we admired for his prowess, perhaps disliked at times for his style, but eventually revered for his passion and relentlessness. That’s what we will remember most.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.