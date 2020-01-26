NEW ORLEANS — With the NBA world still reeling after Kobe Bryant’s death earlier Sunday, the Celtics and Pelicans took the court anyway and tried to offer a distraction with a basketball game.
New Orleans surged to a 23-point third-quarter lead, then turned back a mild Celtics rally before holding on for a 123-108 win. Boston’s three-game winning streak was snapped.
Kemba Walker had 35 points to lead the Celtics, and Gordon Hayward added 23. No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, playing just his third career game, had 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Pelicans out-rebounded the Celtics, 54-37.
A 24-second moment of silence was held before the game for Bryant, who was — along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed outside of Los Angeles. After the tipoff, Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball held the ball just inside midcourt and intentionally took a 24-second violation. Celtics point guard Kemba Walker then did the same at the other end, both while fans cheered and chanted “Kobe! Kobe!”
The Celtics trailed, 69-46, with just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter before chipping away. With Jayson Tatum (groin) and Enes Kanter (hip) out, Stevens went deep into his bench, Walker guiding a unit that included Vincent Poirier, Carsen Edwards, and Javonte Green to within 91-81 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Celtics pulled within 97-91 with 8:56 left on a driving layup by a fouled Marcus Smart, but he missed the free throw, and the Pelicans gradually pulled away.
