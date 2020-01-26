NEW ORLEANS — With the NBA world still reeling after Kobe Bryant’s death earlier Sunday, the Celtics and Pelicans took the court anyway and tried to offer a distraction with a basketball game.

New Orleans surged to a 23-point third-quarter lead, then turned back a mild Celtics rally before holding on for a 123-108 win. Boston’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Kemba Walker had 35 points to lead the Celtics, and Gordon Hayward added 23. No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, playing just his third career game, had 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Pelicans out-rebounded the Celtics, 54-37.