“It wouldn’t have bothered me at all if we didn’t play,” Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said. “I didn’t feel like playing. I think [Bryant] would have wanted everybody to play. I don’t think anybody on either team would have minded if we didn’t.”

Every game, including the Celtics’ matchup against the Pelicans, started with both teams taking 24-second shot-clock violations, an ode to one of the uniform numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers. But there was also some discussion about whether the games should have been played at all.

MIAMI — Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday morning shook the NBA world to its core. Around the league, teams with games scheduled that day scrambled to come up with tributes.

Hayward said it was clear during the game that some players were simply not themselves. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that while he did not have a say in the decision, the possibility of canceling the games was discussed at higher levels.

“I think the thing that I would say is for a lot of these guys, basketball is a sanctuary and being on the court is a sanctuary,” Stevens said. “If people got to watch those games and watch the 24-second violations, and they got to appreciate that as fans, then I think we’re happy to do whatever we’re asked to do. I think that’s a hard call either way.”

Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker got to know Bryant over the years, and he was confident about what Bryant’s thoughts would have been.

“For me, I looked at it like, I’m pretty sure Kobe would have wanted us to play,” Walker said. “That’s the kind of fierce competitor he was. He just had so much respect around this league, from players around the world, from fans around the world. We love Kobe.”

First impression

The Celtics got their first look at No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson Sunday. The rookie sensation, playing in just his third career game, had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.

“Yeah, he’s special,” Stevens said. “It’s hard when he’s at the [power forward] to match up anybody with him, and then at the [center] he’s so quick.

“He got multiple points on layups off second shots and second bounce. And he’s only in his third game. He’s only touching the surface of where he’s going to go.”

Going deep

With forward Jayson Tatum (groin strain) and center Enes Kanter (hip bruise) out, Stevens was left with little choice but to go deep into his bench in the loss to the Pelicans. And while the group was unable to have a great impact, there was a promising third-quarter stretch that at least left Stevens encouraged.

Boston trailed, 75-58, when Walker was joined by a bench group that eventually included seldom-used players such as center Vincent Poirier and Carsen Edwards. Poirier, who was sidelined for a month because of a broken finger and had struggled in limited action before that, had his most promising stint of the season, as the Celtics whittled the deficit to 10 by the start of the fourth. Poirier had 2 points, 3 rebounds, and a block in 9 minutes.

“I was really happy with our bench,” Stevens said. “Our bench gave us a chance. That was a great run they made at the end of the quarter there with Kemba. I thought those guys were excellent. [Poirier] was excellent today.”

Second chances

The loss to New Orleans put a dent in the chances that the Celtics coaching staff will be tapped for next month’s All-Star Game.

Generally, the coaches of the team with the best record in each conference are slotted to coach the two All-Star squads. But coaches cannot receive the honor in consecutive seasons, and since the Bucks staff went last year, this season the duty will fall to the second-place team in the Eastern Conference.

The roles will be finalized after next Sunday’s games. Entering Monday night, the fourth-place Celtics trailed the second-place Raptors by a game and a half and the third-place Heat by one game. Boston faces Miami Tuesday, so it will have a chance to make up ground there. But Toronto has the lightest schedule of the three teams over the next week, with games against the Hawks, Cavs, Pistons, and Bulls.

Kanter can’t go

Stevens said that Kanter will miss his third consecutive game Tuesday because of a hip bruise he suffered in a win over the Grizzlies last Wednesday. Kanter is questionable for Thursday’s home game against the Warriors. Tatum, who has missed two games with a groin strain, remains day to day.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.