In the wake of the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday, the NBA postponed Tuesday night’s Clippers-Lakers game scheduled to air on TNT.

The network adjusted its schedule by moving the Celtics-Heat matchup in Miami from 7:30 to 8 p.m. But one show originating from Staples Center in Los Angeles will go on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 p.m., TNT will feature an hour-long tribute to Bryant, who starred for the Lakers for 20 years, before the Celtics-Heat game. The “Inside the NBA” pregame show will be live from Staples Center, where Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys were retired by the Lakers after his retirement from the NBA in 2016.