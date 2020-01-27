HARTFORD, Conn. — Breanna Stewart returned to the court nine months after rupturing her right Achilles tendon and the US women’s national team beat No. 4 UConn, 79-64, on Monday night in an exhibition game.

The teams honored NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, and the Huskies hung a jersey for Gianna on their bench at the XL Center.

The two had become friends with coach Geno Auriemma and many of the former UConn players, including Stewart, who said Bryant was one of the first people to reach out to her when she got hurt in Europe in April.