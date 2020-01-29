The NBA sent pairs of Bryant’s signature Nike sneakers to teams around the league Tuesday, and the coaching staffs of the Celtics and Heat both wore them in their game.

“It was cool,” Celtics guard Kemba Walker said. “I loved seeing Brad [Stevens] wearing the Kobes. Definitely different, definitely different. I loved it. Hopefully we can get those guys wearing those all year.”

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Magic guard Terrence Ross reportedly will honor Bryant by no longer wearing No. 8 — one of the numbers Bryant wore as a Laker — this season. Walker wears No. 8 and said he was considering the gesture, too, but was leaning toward keeping the number.