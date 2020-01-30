The Celtics plan to forgo their typical pregame introductions Thursday night and will use the time to honor Kobe Bryant, a source told the Globe.

The game against the Golden State Warriors will be the Celtics’ first at TD Garden since Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

While the team was on the road, the exterior of the Garden was lit up in purple and gold to memorialize Bryant, who spent all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The escalators leading up to the fan entrance were also lined with purple lighting.