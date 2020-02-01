“We’ve talked all along that it’s more important to be playing like an All-Star than to be named one,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “And nobody exemplifies that better. He’s done a great job. I think he played really well the other night, but tonight he was really good. Very aggressive, very good at picking his spots.”

Celtics All-Star point guard Kemba Walker sat out because of a sore knee, but there was enough support elsewhere. Jaylen Brown, who was left off the All-Star roster on Thursday, made 13 of 23 shots and had 32 points and 9 rebounds. All-Star Jayson Tatum added 25 points.

The Celtics on Saturday avoided a four-game sweep against the 76ers, and there was really never any doubt, as they led for all but 46 seconds and eventually rolled to a 116-95 win, their third in a row.

Boston also received important contributions from its bench, led by Brad Wanamaker (15 points) and Semi Ojeleye (11).

Sixers star Joel Embiid made just 1 of 11 shots and scored 11 points. Philadelphia made just 36.9 percent of its shots overall and 21.2 percent of its 3-pointers.

Observations from the game:

■ With 9:37 left in the first quarter, Tatum picked up his second foul when he reached in on an inbounds pass toBen Simmons. Most NBA coaches take players out when they pick up two fouls this quickly, but Stevens generally does not, and he did not in this case, either. That turned out to be the right move, as Tatum followed up with an All-Star level stretch in which he drilled a high-arcing 3-pointer, had a strong driving layup and was fouled on a 3-pointer, all in a stretch of less than three minutes. And he wasn’t done.

■ With 6:04 left, Tatum left Simmons in the dust with a crossover dribble and attacked the rim. His former teammate Al Horford was lurking in the post, and you could see the brief moment Tatum looked right at Horford and decided what was coming next. He soared in and threw down a violent one-handed slam. Horford offered Tatum some praise earlier in the day, and on this play he may have wanted to take it back.

■ The Sixers had a pretty clumsy opening quarter, with seven turnovers, and none was worse than a play by Simmons with 3:50 left. He scanned the defense and started to attack, and then just watched the ball flutter out of bounds despite the fact that no one was within reach of him. He made up for it on the next play, though, when he followed his own miss with a slam.

■ The Sixers have a clear edge in frontcourt size, but sometimes they did not always realize it. On one Philly miss, Embiid was matched up with the 6-foot-4-inch Marcus Smart in the post. Instead of just grabbing the offensive rebound that headed his way, and seemed like a simple enough play given his size advantage, he tried to tap it out. That ultimately ignited a Celtics fast-break that ended with a Semi Ojeleye dunk.

■ The 76ers had possession with 51 seconds left in the first quarter and did something that’s become more common this season: the defensive two-for-one. Rather than rushing a shot to get another possession, they realized they’d be able to do that no matter what, and they ran the clock down so Boston would not be able to get two possessions. But even the best-laid plans can fall apart, as the 76ers did not score, and Wanamaker ultimately soared in for a dunk over Embiid.

■ Wanamaker, a Philly native, stared down Embiid after the slam. He was whistled for a technical foul, and Boston’s bench did not love the call. Ojeleye was so excited for Wanamaker, though. He came soaring in and appeared to accidentally bump an official as he began to celebrate the slam. It was the first dunk of Wanamaker’s NBA career, and he added his second in the fourth quarter, holding up two fingers afterward to let the people know.

■ Daniel Theis did a really solid job making life difficult for Embiid in the first half. Whenever Embiid caught the ball on the perimeter, Theis stayed low and patiently jabbed at him, keeping Embiid from getting comfortable putting the ball on the floor. Embiid was just 1 for 4 in the half.

■ With 1:42 left in the half Smart appeared to take a shot to the midsection when he drew a foul beneath Philly’s hoop. He stayed down for a bit before grimacing and walking slowly to the line. Then there was a gradual, loud and organic cheer. It was basically the fans telling him they appreciate him fighting through a shot to the midsection.

■ 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has generated plenty of attention for his defensive prowess this season. But one third-quarter stretch against Brown will not end up on his highlight reel. First, Brown shook Thybulle with a nasty crossover dribble near the foul line before coasting in for an open layup. Then he glided right past him and threw down a one-handed dunk.

■ Embiid had played pretty well in his first two games since returning from hand surgery, but he appeared to be sleepwalking through long stretches of this game. He was not much of a deterrent on defense, and on offense he just never had any rhythm. On one possession at the start of the fourth quarter, he badly missed two point-blank putbacks. And then on his team’s next play he gave little effort to move toward a pass heading in his direction, and Boston easily swatted it out of bounds.

■ As the Celtics began to pull away the chants for Tacko Fall picked up in volume and intensity. With 2:32 left and Boston leading 110-89, Stevens gave the people what they wanted. The crowd absolutely erupted when he scored inside with 1:32 left.

■ Gordon Hayward was just 1 for 11 from the field and scored 4 points, snapping perhaps his most dominant offensive four-game stretch as a Celtic. With Walker out, it was impressive that Boston was able to overcome such a quiet night from Hayward with such ease.

■ The 76ers are now just 9-17 on the road this season. That will matter when homecourt advantage comes into play in the postseason.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.