Horford helped the Celtics to the conference finals in each of his first two seasons in Boston, but last season, of course, ended in disappointment, when the team led by Horford and Kyrie Irving that was expected to reach the NBA Finals instead won 49 games before being knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the Bucks.

“Well, a lot happened in three years, on the court and off the court ,” Horford said. “All I have is positive memories of my time here.”

When the 76ers came to Boston on Dec. 12, forward Al Horford sat out because of knee soreness in what would have been his first game at TD Garden since leaving the Celtics in free agency last summer. Horford was shown on the arena’s videoboard anyway, and he received a nice ovation. But on Saturday, he was actually able to take the court against his former team.

“Last year we had a lot of expectations, and we were all new, in a sense, in that position,” Horford said. “This year, coming in with the Sixers, there’s a lot of those similar expectations. Just making sure that, more than ever, I’m not getting too high or too low, taking it game-to-game and trying to keep the group together as much as we can.”

The 76ers entered Saturday in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but just two games behind the Celtics and Heat, who were tied for third.

Horford remains quite familiar with the Celtics, and he said he has been impressed by the team’s play so far this year.

“Just very explosive offensively,” he said. “Coach [Bra d] Stevens probably wanted to do more of that before, and it’s great to see Jayson [Tatum], Jaylen [Brown] flourishing in that system. They’re playing with a lot of confidence and offensively they’re just tough, and have a lot of weapons.”

Horford said he reached out to Tatum after the third-year forward was named an All-Star for the first time on Thursday.

Walker sits out

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker missed Saturday’s game because of left knee soreness, and will probably sit out Monday’s road game against the Hawks, too. Stevens said that Walker has been dealing with some knee soreness for much of the season.

“You could tell he didn’t have his normal burst the other day,” Stevens said. “I don’t think it’s anything that we think is a long, long term thing by any means but we certainly may have to manage it.”

Walker missed the Celtics Jan. 18 game against the Suns because of knee soreness. With the Celtics shorthanded on their recent three-game road trip, however, Walker played an average of 37.3 minutes per game, well above his season average of 32.1.

“If he was on a minutes restriction or if we were concerned about it being anything more then we wouldn’t play him,” Stevens said. “We would just not play him. It could be a cumulative effect of this whole entire stretch. It could be a cumulative effect of the entire season, but you could kind of see it the other night that he was sore. And he was really sore yesterday, so that’s why we said he needs at least a few days here to see how he feels and then go from there.

“The difference in these NBA schedules, you don’t usually have a few days without a game. Yeah, obviously, when he comes back, we’ll probably have something concrete that we’ll hold him to. Because I think he’s at 32 minutes per game, which is far down from what he’s been in the past. And that’s been on purpose.”

Enes Kanter on Saturday missed his fifth consecutive game because of a bruised hip. The Celtics recalled two-way contract center Tacko Fall from the Maine Red Claws. Rookie guard Carsen Edwards was assigned to the Red Claws.

Williams settling in

Celtics rookie Grant Williams is emerging as a dependable part of Boston’s regular rotation. Entering Saturday night, the Celtics had outscored opponents by 19.6 points per 100 possessions with Williams on the floor over the last four games.

He said he is much more comfortable than he was back in October.

“When I was playing my first four games I couldn’t tell you up from down,” Williams said. “I didn’t know what was going on. But over time it’ll calm down, you’ll see the game slows down.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.