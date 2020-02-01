Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will miss Saturday night’s game against the 76ers because of left knee soreness, and will probably sit out Monday’s road game against the Hawks, too.
“His knee flared up on Thursday, same knee that he had been dealing with earlier in the year,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He was very sore yesterday. He tried to give it a go today, but he’s not playing.”
Stevens said that Walker has been dealing with some knee soreness for much of the season.
“You could tell he didn’t have his normal burst the other day,” Stevens said. “I don’t think it’s anything that we think is a long, long-term thing by any means, but we certainly may have to manage it.”
With Jayson Tatum and Enes Kanter sidelined during Boston’s recent three-game road trip, Walker played an average of 37.3 minutes per game, well above his season average of 32.1.
Kanter on Saturday is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game because of a bruised hip. The Celtics recalled two-way-contract center Tacko Fall from the Maine Red Claws.
