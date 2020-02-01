Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will miss Saturday night’s game against the 76ers because of left knee soreness, and will probably sit out Monday’s road game against the Hawks, too.

“His knee flared up on Thursday, same knee that he had been dealing with earlier in the year,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He was very sore yesterday. He tried to give it a go today, but he’s not playing.”

Stevens said that Walker has been dealing with some knee soreness for much of the season.