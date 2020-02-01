Still, the 76ers already had three wins over the Celtics, all of them convincing and they are still a primary threat to Boston, Milwaukee, Miami, and Indiana in the playoffs. But the 76ers entered Saturday sixth in the East as the playoff race begins to take shape, and an early postseason exit could cost Brown his job.

Philadelphia entered Saturday’s showdown against the Celtics with a 9-16 road record. Al Horford still hasn’t gained comfort in the offense. Ben Simmons is an All-Star (but mostly refuses to shoot), and Joel Embiid’s numbers are down from last season.

Advertisement

Hard to envision the Bucks coughing up a 6½-game lead, so there is a five-team race for the No. 2 seed and two home playoff rounds. That may be critical to the 76ers, who have the best home record in the NBA.

But what about the road? Philadelphia is 17th in the NBA in opponent’s field goal percentage on the road. They are 25th in scoring on the road and 3-point field goal percentage.

There is a sense of urgency in Philadelphia because the success of the post-Process has not lasted that long. There is a concern that despite the wealth of talent, the addition of Horford on a $109 million deal and coming close to the conference finals last season, it would all crumble if they don’t solve their recurring road issues.

“We have had an erratic season,” Brown said. “We come out quite good against Milwaukee, have a great game against the Lakers, as an example or what we’ve done with Boston and then you poke yourself in the eye against Atlanta [on Thursday]. Give Atlanta credit, but it’s a game we should have won. And so to me, it’s going to go back to Ground Zero of how we play defense.”

Advertisement

In the first seven minutes Saturday, the 76ers looked lethargic and uninterested, missing 8 of 12 shots and allowing the Celtics, without Kemba Walker, to race out to a 22-8 lead before losing, 116-95.

The Sixers’ road performances have been confounding. The 76ers can no longer blame pressure or inexperience. They were within a Kawhi Leonard four-bounce-on-the-rim shot from making the Eastern Conference finals.

They were fully expected to compete with the Bucks for the top seed, so the fact they are hovering at sixth with such a poor road record is disappointing.

“It’s a question that haunts us,” Brown said. “It could be as simple as if you drilled down and looked at our shooting percentage from the 3-point line, it’s dramatically different. And so to render it that we just miss shots, I’m not going to do that. I’ll go right back to defense. I think that the intensity, the 48-minute mind-set, the intensity to play defense the way we can play defense, I think it’s watered down too much.

“I don’t think we play as good of defense that we need to for as long as we need to.”

Horford’s 3-point shooting numbers are down and he has admitted it has been difficult finding comfort in the offense. The former Celtic was depended on to score in the post and perimeter in Boston. But the 76ers have Embiid in the paint and no real 3-point threat, leaving Horford to take contested threes, especially with Simmons unable to draw any defensive attention outside the paint.

Advertisement

It’s been a difficult fit for Horford, who is hoping his best basketball will occur down the stretch.

“Coming in with the Sixers, we had similar expectations [as last season with the Celtics],” he said. “Making sure to keep the group together as much as we can. I think that’s important. As a team we’ve been up and down at times and we want to get on a roll.

“We’ve struggled all year with the road. I don’t think our focus is where it needs to be on the road. It’s something that we’ve been harping on more recently about us keeping that throughout the game and having those lapses, so [Saturday] is going to be a great challenge for us. I expect the group to be focused.”

The first half Saturday was a glaring example of the 76ers road problems. The Celtics seemed determined not to allow the 76ers to sweep the season series. For as many issues as Philadelphia has had against the rest of the league, they were flawless against Boston before Saturday, even beating the Celtics without Embiid last month at Wells Fargo Center.

“The fact you have the Celtics, Miami, and Milwaukee, royalty in the east, legitimate playoff battle ground stuff, we’re gonna learn what’s going on in the next few games,” Brown said. “It’s a great opportunity to get a reality stick to see what we have to do and do better.”

Advertisement

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.