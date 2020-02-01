Kobe Bryant is gone. That reality has saddened me over and over. It’s been difficult to watch highlights of those Kobe- Shaquille O’Neal teams, or those Lakers-Celtics playoffs series, or Bryant’s All-Star exploits, because he’s gone. He won’t be present for his Hall of Fame induction this fall, dampening what was going to be an epic ceremony, along with sure inductees Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan .

In the days that followed, it was difficult to follow basketball as much as I have the past 20-plus years, most of those spent covering the NBA. The scores just haven’t mattered. Who’s going to make the All-Star team? Who cares? Do the Celtics have enough on their roster for a deep playoff run? Not really important right now.

It’s been perhaps the worst week the NBA has ever experienced, losing a future Hall of Famer in Kobe Bryant in a horrific accident, and the eight others who perished in a helicopter crash last Sunday, including Bryant’s daughter, Gianna .

The league is mourning. First, the disbelief, and then the painful reality that accidents do happen and they claim some of our idols.

I met Bryant 23-plus years ago, when as a young backup on the Lakers’ beat (to the great Howard Beck). I was assigned to cover Bryant’s first summer league game at Cal State Long Beach.

Summer league wasn’t as organized as it is now. There were a handful of leagues in those summers of the 1990s. This one consisted of a few NBA teams, including the host Lakers. Bryant’s first summer league game was not televised. I sat on press row and watched a skinny, 17-year-old kid flawlessly drive through other NBA rookies, as well as free agents and 20-something-year-old overseas vets. He made the game look so easy in scoring 27 points.

For those too young to remember when 18-year-olds didn’t dominate the NBA, Bryant (who turned 18 that August) coming straight out of high school to the NBA was considered a high-risk move because he was a shooting guard. Only big men made that move. Bryant’s high school highlights were impressive, but then again, it was high school. What was he going to do against Michael Jordan or Mitch Richmond? How was he going to score against Gary Payton?

Bryant’s arrival in Los Angeles coincided with that of O’Neal, who signed with the Lakers after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. So, Bryant wasn’t even the most heralded Lakers newcomer for the 1996-97 season.

Two things stood out from that summer league game. I talked with Pistons summer league coach Alvin Gentry, now the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, and he had never seen a player as talented as Bryant at that age.

“I don’t want to compare anyone to Michael Jordan,” Gentry told me. “But I’ll call [Bryant] Jordanesque. I have never seen a better player his age at his position.”

Was he blowing smoke? I didn’t think so.

I then talked to Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams, who was playing for the Pistons’ summer league team. He told me he had known about Bryant for a few years, and he wasn’t surprised by his play.

It was apparent then that Bryant was special. The last thing I took away from that day (July 13, 1996) was Bryant’s postgame interview. He looked like he had just spent a day at an amusement park. He couldn’t stop smiling. While fans and reporters were wondering if he really was this good this young, he gave us that “Man, I’m just getting started” look.

I asked Bryant whether he’d be more comfortable prepping for a freshman season at UCLA.

“Nah,” he told me. “I’m fine here.”

That confidence was striking, sometimes offending, and definitely a hallmark of his career. How does a 17-year-old arrive in Los Angeles ready to take his place on the NBA’s biggest stage? This wasn’t Charlotte or Utah or Vancouver. Bryant believed he was fully prepared for stardom before anyone else, other than Lakers general manager Jerry West, who thought Bryant could claim rotation minutes immediately.

Of course, the journey included some bumps. I was there that night in Salt Lake City in 1997 when Bryant launched a series of airballs in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals with the Lakers facing elimination. The brashness was apparent. Bryant basically ticked off all of LA by boldly taking critical shots in the final minutes of a playoff game.

He was unapologetic. Perhaps it was that early failure that fueled him for the remainder of his career. It was a hint of his unwavering confidence, even if it ended in defeat.

As the Lakers improved, the on-court bond between Bryant and O’Neal cemented into an unstoppable force, and Phil Jackson was brought in as coach, Bryant’s popularity in Los Angeles grew exponentially. For a city that was crushed after Magic Johnson’s HIV announcement, unsure if it would ever have another beloved superstar that would lead the franchise to championships, Los Angeles clung onto Bryant and never let go.

In the mid-’90s, when Bryant arrived in LA and I began covering the NBA, there were growing disputes between Latinos and Blacks in the city, beginning in the high schools. It was the reemergence of the Lakers, specifically Bryant and O’Neal, that galvanized the city. Bryant became wildly popular in the Latino community. The Lakers gained the city’s love again, and the city supported Bryant, even through his most difficult times, even through his biggest mistakes.

At a time when the league partied hard, enjoyed its wealth, and thrived off the NBA’s success in the post-Jordan era, Bryant was working on his game. He wasn’t the friendliest teammate. He wasn’t a nice guy on or off the floor, but he gained such a large fan base because of his work ethic, because his game was fun to watch, because his dedication was admirable.

And when it eventually came down to an aging O’Neal or Bryant, the Lakers faithful supported Kobe. That’s when I knew his popularity was unmatched. That’s when I knew Bryant had the city captivated, and he turned himself into one of the game’s greatest players, a better teammate, and following his NBA career, an attentive father and mentor for many of today’s players.

So, when you ask yourself why so many of these players have been so moved by his death, it’s because Bryant was so approachable. He followed the game and admired those who came after him. He had exhausted every ounce of talent and energy in his 20 years, so there were no regrets. He didn’t chide the millennial generation for their fascination with the 3-pointer or chumminess on the floor. He never became the old man on the porch.

There was a peace of mind in Bryant because he unabashedly chased his dreams. He came as close to being Michael Jordan as anyone has, and he became prince of a city, an ambassador of the NBA, and a reminder of what confidence, worth ethic, and relentless dedication can do.

Farewell, Kobe.

SEEING STARS

Naturally, some were overlooked

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was not named an All-Star despite averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

After a horrific week for the NBA, the league moved forward with All-Star selections, and the picking of reserves are always more controversial because the starters are usually the most popular players while the reserves are the most worthy.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was one of six first-time All-Stars to be selected as reserves by the head coaches. Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), and Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (Jazz) were the others.

Of course, there were a handful of snubs, including the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, but the two most notable were Washington’s Bradley Beal and Phoenix’s Devin Booker. Let’s take a look at the five players with the biggest gripes:

1. Booker, Suns — Believe it not, the 23-year-old Booker is in his fifth season, and he has established himself as a premier scorer. Booker is averaging 27.1 points (eighth in the NBA), 4.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Booker is hard to stop because he has mastered midrange shooting and has enough athleticism and craftiness to get to the free throw line. The question is, whose spot would he take on the Western Conference team? The most likely is Russell Westbrook, but Westbrook is averaging more points for the Rockets (26.3) than he did last season with the Thunder, and it’s hard to keep a perennial All-Star in his prime off the team. Also, Phoenix continues to have a losing record. While the Suns have improved, they are 3½ games out of the final playoff spot. So, while Booker impacts scoring, he isn’t impacting winning.

2. Beal, Wizards — This is a difficult one because Beal is a classic case of a player putting up big numbers for a team with little talent and little chance to make the playoffs. Through 40 games, Beal was averaging 28.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists. The Wizards are in total rebuild mode with John Wall expected to miss the entire season following knee and foot surgeries. Beal is not playing with any players with a legitimate shot at making the All-Star team. So again, the question is, who would Beal replace on the Eastern Conference team? His mentee, Tatum? Toronto’s Kyle Lowry? Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton? This appears to be the message from the coaches with their voting: There was only one reserve from a team not currently in the playoff structure: Ingram. All of the Eastern All-Stars are from current playoff teams. So, winning was important to the coaches, and like Booker, Beal’s production is not influencing winning.

3. Brown, Celtics — Brown has done exactly what the Celtics had hoped: He has turned into a reliable perimeter scorer, a staunch defender, and a fearless attacker in the paint. But it was likely down to Brown or Tatum for the All-Star Game. Their numbers are similar, but Tatum has turned in some big games in big moments. He scored 30 points in a nationally televised game against the Clippers in November. He dropped a career-high 41 Jan. 11 against the Pelicans, and he scored a game-high 27 Jan. 20 in a win over the Lakers. Brown may have been more consistent, but Tatum has produced with the spotlight on. And it would have been difficult to have three All-Stars (Kemba Walker was voted in as a starter) for a team currently in third place in the East.

4. Zach LaVine, Bulls — It would have been a nice story for LaVine to make his first All-Star team with the game in Chicago. But the Bulls don’t win enough for LaVine to get major consideration, because like Beal, the coaches may have believed LaVine has put up big numbers on a bad team. LaVine is averaging a career-high 25.1 points, as well as 4.9 rebounds and 4 assists, but again, the Bulls have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA. Despite a wealth of lottery picks and young talent, Chicago has not taken that major step forward, and LaVine has to shoulder some of that blame. When we ask which player should be removed to include LaVine, the decision is beyond difficult. Do you take off a productive player who is contributing to a playoff-bound team? LaVine is 12th in the NBA in scoring, and the lone players ahead of him who are not All-Stars (Beal and Booker) are on our list of snubs.

5. DeMar DeRozan, Spurs — A four-time All-Star, DeRozan is averaging 23 points per game and shooting a career-high 53.5 percent from the field. Unfortunately for DeRozan, the Spurs have struggled mightily at times and are 2½ games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West. Again, coaches emphasized winning in their voting, and DeRozan really hasn’t done anything extraordinary to warrant consideration. In previous years, his numbers may have been good enough, but which player would you remove? Mitchell? Westbrook? Damian Lillard? The answer is a resounding no. DeRozan’s omission isn’t as difficult to explain as the previous four, but he is still enjoying a fine season.

Layups

It’s understandable that the NBA wanted to make some changes to the All-Star Game, and it already has tried picking teams based on a draft and ditched the East/West format. But this idea of playing three quarters that will be scored individually, and then the first to get to the winner’s score over those three quarters plus 24 points in a fourth quarter (Kobe Bryant’s number for the final 10 years of his career) is bizarre at best. Why not just encourage the players to go 100 percent the entire game — which is what Bryant would have done — and stop the showboating in the fourth quarter? It seems like the NBA outsmarted itself on this one, making a natural game unnatural. The league announced there will be other ways it will honor Bryant, but this format appears forced and potentially unpopular. It’s honorable for commissioner Adam Silver to be open to new ideas about how to improve the league, but toying with the format, and the idea of a midseason tournament — does the winner get a banner for that? – doesn’t seem like something a first-rate sports league would do. Leave that to minor league sports . . . Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris crossed the line when he said Jae Crowder had “female tendencies” after Crowder attempted a stepback 3-pointer in a blowout win over the Knicks, before being shoved to the ground by usually mild-mannered Elfrid Payton. Morris was fined $35,000 for his on-court actions (pushing Memphis rookie Ja Morant) and then for his postgame comments, which were denounced by the Knicks. The trade deadline is Feb. 6, and those comments, as well as the Knicks being embarrassed again, may be enough for them to move Morris to a contender and receive some type of compensation. Morris, who is earning $15 million this season, is putting up career numbers, but they are not resulting in wins. If he is traded, Morris would have plenty of motivation, because a strong run with a contending team could turn him into a highly desired commodity in a relatively weak free agent class. Morris had been seeking a career-defining contract last summer, but he settled for the one-year deal with the Knicks . . . Meanwhile, the status of Andre Iguodala could change in the next week if the Grizzlies get an attractive enough offer. Iguodala said he has no intention of playing in Memphis and is waiting for a trade. The Grizzlies want a first-round pick (which is a steep price) in return.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @GwashburnGlobe. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.