The crowd erupted. Boston’s bench players stood up as if their chairs had been set on fire. The tone for this rivalry game was set.

But the hard part was still to come. Tatum surged toward the hoop and saw his former teammate Al Horford lurking. Horford plays below the rim but still manages to be a very good protector of it. But Tatum jumped anyway and completed a violent one-handed slam.

Midway through the first quarter of the Celtics’ game against the 76ers on Saturday night, Boston’s newly-minted All-Star, Jayson Tatum, hit Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons with a between-the-legs crossover that made Simmons look like he was stuck in sand.

“We knew we hadn’t beaten them yet this season,” Tatum said, “so we felt like we owed them one.”

Tatum’s dunk ended up being just one of many plays that could have filled a highlight reel during this powerful 116-95 win, Boston’s first in four tries against Philadelphia.

There was Jaylen Brown leaving the defensive stopper Matisse Thybulle in his wake on consecutive strong, angry drives to the hoop. There was Marcus Smart lofting a circus-like floater over Horford that looked like it might scrape the Garden ceiling. There was Brad Wanamaker throwing down the first dunk of his NBA career and getting a technical for staring down Joel Embiid afterward, before later adding another slam, then holding two fingers into the air to make sure everyone knew.

The Celtics did all of this despite the absence of All-Star starter Kemba Walker, who sat out because of a sore left knee and is expected to miss Monday’s road game against the Hawks, too. Also, backup center Enes Kanter missed his fifth game in a row because of a thigh bruise.

This Boston team is certainly not known for its depth, and there will be internal discussions in the coming days about whether the team must fortify its backup units prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. But on this night, contributions came from multiple sources.

Brown led the way with 32 points on 13 of 23 shooting, along with 9 rebounds. When he sat down at the dais and scanned a stat sheet after the game, though, he let out an expletive when he noticed he was just 1 for 10 from the 3-point line.

Brown was hopeful that he would be named an All-Star on Thursday, and when he was not, he said he would use it as motivation, but added that he was also not all that concerned about it. He reiterated that stance after this latest All-Star-level performance.

“Ain’t no reason to cry over spilled milk,” Brown said. “Getting ready to head into the playoffs is what my mind is on right now.”

There are still 34 games left in the regular season before that will happen. But there was palpable relief from the Celtics after they avoided an 0-4 mark against a potential playoff opponent.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are now just 9-17 on the road this season. Homecourt advantage will matter.

Sixers star Joel Embiid, playing in his third game after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, had one of the worst offensive games of his career. He made just 1 of 11 shots and committed four turnovers, and sometimes looked like he was sleepwalking as the Celtics did what they pleased. Philadelphia was outscored by 25 points during Embiid’s 23 minutes on the floor.

When Sixers coach Brett Brown was asked about the root of Embiid’s struggles, his first response was that he didn’t really know. Then he elaborated a bit.

“They came at him,” he said. “They came at him off the dribble. I think they were physical with him with a crowd. We just didn’t start well with him. He had the first basket and after that I don’t believe we did as well a job as we need to do to get him the ball.”

The 76ers committed seven first-quarter turnovers and trailed for the final 47 minutes of the game. They made just 36.9 percent of their shots overall and 21.2 percent of their 3-pointers.

At the other end, the Celtics stayed on the attack. They had 23 fast-break points despite the absence of Walker, their fastest player. They also attempted 41 free throws, the most since taking 43 in a Nov. 11, 2016 game against the Knicks.

Tatum finished with 25 points, and the Celtics received the important lift from their bench. Wanamaker had 15 pints and 3 assists, Semi Ojeleye added 11 points and 5 rebounds, and Grant Williams continued to make high-value hustle plays.

“They’ve been good the last few games, certainly on that road trip,” Stevens said of his bench group. “The Semi/Grant 4/5 is not traditional, but it is very strong. It’s hard to post because they’re so strong and they can both move their feet and guard. So you’re able to switch a lot with that group and not lose a whole lot from a perimeter defense standpoint.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.