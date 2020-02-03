ATLANTA — The Celtics took on the Hawks on Monday without Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker. That’s the way life has been this season for Brad Stevens’s bruised-and-batter group, though it makes it easier to plan around.

But then they lost Daniel Theis to a sprained ankle, and that’s when it got difficult.

The Hawks may be cellar-dwellers in the Eastern Conference, but they had won five of their last 10 and they have sharpshooting All-Star guard Trae Young.