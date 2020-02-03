ATLANTA — The Celtics took on the Hawks on Monday without Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker. That’s the way life has been this season for Brad Stevens’s bruised-and-batter group, though it makes it easier to plan around.
But then they lost Daniel Theis to a sprained ankle, and that’s when it got difficult.
The Hawks may be cellar-dwellers in the Eastern Conference, but they had won five of their last 10 and they have sharpshooting All-Star guard Trae Young.
In the end, the Celtics’ depth was the deciding factor. Jayson Tatum (28 points 7 rebounds), Gordon Hayward (24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists), and Jaylen Brown (21 points) all scored more than 20 points as the Celtics won, 123-115.
Young finished with 34 points, 7 assists, and a minus-13 rating — all game highs.
The Celtics, winners of four straight, return to action Wednesday at TD Garden against Orlando, and then host Atlanta on Friday.