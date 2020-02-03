With center Robert Williams still out because of a hip bone edema, and with center Enes Kanter sidelined for five games with a hip contusion, Stevens leaned more heavily on the husky, strong and, well, short frontcourt duo of Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams, who are both officially listed at 6 feet 6 inches.

But sometimes experimenting leads to unorthodox groupings, and sometimes unorthodox groupings uncover something that just might work.

ATLANTA — Even though more than half of this season is complete, Celtics coach Brad Stevens continues to tweak and tinker with various groups and pairings. It is partly because he is trying to find ones that work, and partly because a seemingly unending stream of injuries has left him little choice.

“I mean, very few guys are that strong that have the ability to move their feet and keep guards in front,” Stevens said. “It’s not very big, but I think they are super strong, and so what you do is you work early to take position away before the guys get too deep, whether you’re being posted or whatever the case may be.”

In 131 total minutes together, Williams and Ojeleye are allowing just 96.2 points per 100 possessions, the third-best defensive pairing among Boston’s regular rotation players. (Williams and Daniel Theis are first at 94.7, followed by Theis and Brad Wanamaker at 95.8.)

Stevens has used Williams and Ojeleye together most frequently over the last week. Of their 131 minutes together, 50 have come in the last five games. It is no coincidence that Kanter was sidelined during that stretch, and when he returns to face the Hawks Monday, it probably will alter the approach a bit. But Stevens is pleased with the early returns of this small-ball duo.

“We knew that we liked that from the get-go with Grant at [center],” Stevens said. “You saw that early in the season, and then him and Semi together have given us a lot of versatility to match up how we want to.”

In addition to their strength that allows them to remain steady against taller traditional centers, both players have the speed and athleticism to switch onto smaller guards on screens, too. Stevens said that he was confident in Williams’s ability to guard opposing centers back in October, but he has shown the most improvement when matched up against smaller, quicker players.

“You’ve got to do all your work early when you’re that size,” Stevens said. “Those guys are both very capable of it. They’re both smart, and they both can guard a number of positions.”

Smart is out

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Monday’s game against the Hawks because of a thigh contusion. Smart suffered the injury with one minute left in the first quarter of Boston’s win over the 76ers Saturday, when he double-teamed Philadelphia start Joel Embiid and then took an inadvertent knee to the thigh.

“The quad is pretty sore,” Smart said. “I went to double Joel and they called a foul. He kneed me directly in my thigh and that’s why I fouled him, because I couldn’t move. It kind of stung. So it’s really painful right now.”

Kemba Walker was previously ruled out of Monday’s game because of a sore left knee. Kanter, who has missed five games in a row, is slated to return to face Atlanta.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.