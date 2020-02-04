“Have you ever seen the movie ‘Major League’?” Stevens said later, referring to the 1989 film about a group of baseball misfits who can’t do anything right. “We pitched like Ricky Vaughn that whole quarter . . . At least we got a laugh out of it. I don’t know. We just threw it all over the place. I feel we should apologize to all the fans sitting around the bleachers.”

But these were not plays that he wanted to remember, and they certainly were not meant for a highlight reel. Instead, they just provided some unintentional levity after the 123-115 win.

ATLANTA — After the Celtics’ game against the Hawks was complete Monday, coach Brad Stevens retreated to his office in the visitor’s locker room and watched a collection of fourth-quarter clips that one of his assistants had compiled.

It was easy to chuckle about the fumbling and bumbling since the night still ended with a win, but it certainly was not pretty.

There was Javonte Green driving and whipping a behind-the-back pass to nowhere. There was Gordon Hayward having his pass batted down and recovered by Grant Williams, who promptly hurled a crosscourt offering into the front row. There were others, and they probably could have been accompanied by a laugh track.

Boston committed 10 fourth-quarter turnovers in all, and for a brief moment looked as if it would allow a 13-point lead to vanish. But it helped that the Celtics were playing the 13-win Hawks, and it also helped that when they actually held onto the ball long enough to shoot it, those shots usually went in.

“It was ugly, but we figured it out,” Jaylen Brown said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but we made less mistakes than they did, so we won.

“As we inch toward the playoffs, we’ve got to clean up habits and do a better job. We can’t just take plays off or shoot bad shots because we’re playing against Atlanta. We’ve got to continue to play the game the right way.”

The Celtics should not turn the ball over 10 times over a 12-minute span, regardless of their personnel. But this was not the group they intend to have when games truly matter.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker sat out because of a sore knee, guard Marcus Smart was sidelined with a thigh contusion, Enes Kanter’s playing time was limited in his first game back from a hip contusion, and Daniel Theis suffered a third-quarter ankle injury and did not return.

Theis’s scare looked like the most important moment of this night. The center landed awkwardly, rolled his right ankle, and stayed on the ground in pain as play continued to the other end. He was eventually helped to the locker room by two medical staffers.

Theis was also hit in the face on his fall, but after undergoing concussion tests and X-rays, he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and was actually cleared to return to the game, if needed.

“When I walked out, I was ready to go back in, but the other guys were playing well,” Theis said. “Then, at one point, I was sitting and it got cold and a little stiff and I said, ‘All right, I can’t go back in.’ Because if I get cold and can’t move the right way, I can’t help the team.”

Theis said he is hopeful that he will be able to face the Magic on Wednesday.

Tatum led the Celtics with 28 points and seven rebounds. But if things had unfolded a bit differently, his game would have been remembered for a gaffe, the ninth turnover of Boston’s sordid spree.

Tatum pushed upcourt on a fast break with just 1:32 left and Boston leading, 117-111. If he attacked for a layup or even just pulled the ball out and let time tick away, Atlanta’s hopes would have mostly been dashed. Instead, he lofted an ill-advised alley-oop pass to Brown that thudded off the backboard.

Atlanta’s John Collins quickly scored at the other end to slice the Hawks’ deficit to 4. After yet another turnover, this one by Brad Wanamaker, the Hawks had a chance to pounce. This time, however, the Celtics forced a turnover instead of committing one, as Brown tipped a Trae Young pass, and Williams scored at the other end as the shot clock neared its expiration.

Stevens was asked how his team had won despite the sloppy mess that was its fourth quarter.

“Not sure,” he said. “I don’t think throwing the ball all over the gym is a good recipe to win. But we fought, we made some tough plays, we made some timely plays, and I thought we got a lot of good contributions from a lot of people.”

Hayward had 24 points and Brown added 21, but the more important lifts came from the bench. Wanamaker finished with 16 points and five assists and Williams added 13 points and six rebounds, while also playing some sound defense when matched up against Young, the Hawks’ All-Star.

Young blitzed the Celtics with a 17-point opening quarter that included one 3-pointer from about 5 feet inside midcourt.

But Boston did a better job corralling him after that, holding him to 17 more for the rest of the game.

“He was hitting from really far out, and I think for some reason that surprised us, like we hadn’t seen him do it before,” Hayward said. “But I think we made a better effort to force him over the top and try to just be up a little bit more, to be honest.”

Despite their ugly fourth quarter, the Celtics committed just five turnovers up to that point. And they made 53.3 percent of their shots overall and 41.4 percent of their 3-pointers.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.