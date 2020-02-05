“Obviously these guys will bring ideas that are being discussed, or they’ll ask if they talk to somebody or if there’s something discussed, but most of our discussions happen throughout the course of the year,” he said. “You play a team, talk to Danny [Ainge] the next day, ‘I’m really intrigued by him,’ and put an asterisk next to that, and find out what happens around this time. I don’t anticipate any huge changes with our team. We’ll see.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday he did not think there would be any major moves. He added that he generally plays a minor role in the process.

The Celtics continue to comb through options in advance of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, but as of Wednesday evening no deals were imminent.

Aside from last season’s cost-reducing deal in which Jabari Bird was sent to the Hawks before being waived, the Celtics have not made a deadline-day deal since acquiring Isaiah Thomas from the Suns in 2015.

But Stevens said that if the team does add a piece, he would not have concerns about how it might affect the chemistry and continuity of the current group.

“I’m not as worried about the continuity thing as much as just the fit with the team,” he said. “So if we were to add somebody it’s more about fit. We very rarely have continuity in the NBA. I mean, five of my seven years here we’ve changed over half our team before the season starts. So you get used to that pretty quick. But from a standpoint of being able to play with each other, accentuate each other’s positives, play with a role, all that stuff, you have to consider all those things depending on ultimately if you choose to add somebody or not.”

The Celtics were once again considerably shorthanded on Wednesday night. All-Star point guard Kemba Walker missed his third game in a row because of a sore left knee, guard Marcus Smart missed his second straight game because of a quadriceps bruise, and center Daniel Theis sat out because of an ankle sprain.

Stevens said that Walker and Smart have both shown improvement, and there is a chance they could play against the Hawks on Friday. Theis, however, is expected to be sidelined for at least a few more days.

The center sprained his right ankle when he landed awkwardly in the third quarter of Boston’s win over the Hawks on Monday night. He was initially cleared to return, but the ankle began to swell up when while he was sitting on the bench and he was ruled out.

With Smart and Walker sidelined, rookie wing Romeo Langford received his first career start. Theis was replaced in the starting lineup by Enes Kanter.

Stevens said that Celtics center Robert Williams, who has been sidelined since Dec. 7 because of a hip bone edema, had a positive visit with a specialist this week.

“We’re going to really start pushing him after the All-Star break,” Stevens said. “He’s going to start practicing with us after the All-Star break. Hopefully he’ll come back soon thereafter. Supposedly he’ll be able to do most of our live practices when we come back.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.