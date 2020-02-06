Also, the team is expecting center Robert Williams, who has been sidelined for two months because of a hip bone edema, to return shortly after the All-Star break, giving a boost to their roster without giving anything up in return.

Although the Celtics could still look to add a player in the buyout market over the coming weeks, they have decided to stand pat for now and stick with the core that has helped them to a 35-15 record and their current five-game winning streak.

The NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday afternoon without the Celtics making a deal, according to a league source.

At least one Celtic was pleased to see Thursday’s deadline pass without a move. Center Enes Kanter, a possible trade piece, posted a video of himself on Twitter counting down to 3:00 before running out onto the team’s practice court with his arms raised. “Let’s go!” Kanter said on the video. “Thank you, Celtics.”

While Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has developed a reputation as a relentless negotiator, the Celtics have not made a notable move at the trade deadline since acquiring Isaiah Thomas from the Suns in 2015.

The Celtics were monitoring the movement among other teams in the Eastern Conference’s upper tier, and while there were some minor moves, none appeared to reshape the hierarchy of the conference.

The Heat made the biggest splash by acquiring Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from the Grizzlies in exchange for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Winslow and Iguodala are the main pieces of this trade.

Winslow, once a draft night target of Ainge, has been limited to just 11 games this year because of injuries. But the defensive-minded wing is still just 23. Iguodala, who was traded to the Grizzlies from the Warriors, has yet to play this season while waiting for a trade. He brings defense and championship experience to Miami, but he is 36 years old.

The 76ers fortified their bench a bit by acquiring wings Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors in exchange for three future second-round picks. Burks is averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, but it is partly because he is on a Golden State team that does not have many other options.

In a deal that has some Celtics and Boston connections but does not really affect this Celtics team, former Celtics Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas were traded to the Clippers in a three-team trade that also sends former Boston College star Jerome Robinson from the Clippers to the Wizards, according to multiple reports.

