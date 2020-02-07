Brandon Goodwin, who had played just 142 minutes all season entering the night, hit a 3-pointer and then had a steal and layup that made it 108-105.

Jayson Tatum hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and poured in 32 points and rookie Romeo Langford provided a lift off the bench as the undermanned Celtics held off the even-more-undermanned Hawks on Friday, 112-107.

After a pair of Kemba Walker free throws and a John Collins dunk, Tatum missed a 3-pointer, giving Atlanta a chance to send the game to overtime. Langford played strong defense on Kevin Huerter, whose long 3-pointer was not close. But the ball ended up with Goodwin, and his open try from the top of the key missed, too, before Langford grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

Langford finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds in 29 minutes. John Collins led the Hawks with 30 points and Huerter added 25.

Observations on the game:

■ Celtics Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Daniel Theis did not play. The Hawks have plenty of injuries, and they are waiting for all their new arrivals to be activated after an active trade deadline day. They had just nine players available for Friday’s game, and All-Star starter Trae Young was among the absences.

■ Shout-out to the fans for starting an organic “defense” chant on the first possession of the game, without any coaxing from sound effects or cheerleaders. That usually happens in playoff games, but not low-buzz February matchups against the Hawks. They didn’t have much to cheer about for most of the first half, however.

■ The Celtics had a scorching start, making their first six 3-pointers and 9 of 10 shots overall. A 3 by Tatum gave Boston a 24-10 lead that felt about right against an overmatched Atlanta team. But it did not last.

■ Tatum’s 3 was followed by a scoreless drought of nearly six minutes. The Celtics bench was just 1 for 8 in the opening period, and the big lead evaporated. It would be easy to say that’s an indictment of Boston’s bench, but it’s worth remembering that Friday starters Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, and Grant Williams will usually be the three main reserve options.

■ Vince Carter received a partial standing ovation when he checked into the game with 6:22 left in the opening quarter. The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer was playing his final game in Boston. He was presented with a piece of the parquet floor prior to the game. But this is not just a wave-and-smile farewell tour. Carter had 10 points and 9 rebounds, and he received another ovation when he checked out with just over a minute left in the game.

■ Later in the first half Atlanta’s John Collins was blocked by Tatum and a foul was called on Grant Williams. Celtics coach Brad Stevens challenged the call, and it appeared that he thought the foul had been called on Tatum, who had registered a clean block. But Williams hit Collins with his right arm, and Stevens lost another challenge.

■ Langford’s offensive game is still developing, but he’s shown good awareness as a defender. He did well to stay in passing lanes on Friday and disrupted a few drives. He had three blocks and a steal, and was also shown a measure of respect by the officials. With 4 minutes left in the third quarter he soared in and battled Carter for an offensive rebound. There was some contact on both sides, and the 20-year-old rookie got the call over the 43-year-old legend.

■ Walker was expected to be limited to about 30 minutes in his first game back after missing three because of knee soreness. When the Hawks made much of their run late in the first quarter, he and Tatum were both on the bench. In the third quarter, Stevens staggered those substitutions to keep one of them on the floor at all times. Boston outscored Atlanta, 33-18, in the third.

■ Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, but it’s best to be both. With eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Celtics trailing, 62-60, and the fans getting a bit restless, Tatum chucked up a 3 from an awkward shooting angle at the top of the key and instantly started chasing after the ball, because he could tell it probably was not going to be close to going in. But then it thudded off the backboard and slid through the net, and the Celtics never trailed again.

■ After a Carter 3-pointer sliced what was once a 17-point Boston lead to 101-94 with 3:28 left, Stevens put Langford back in the game to close it out. Almost immediately, he hit a big 3-pointer from the left corner.

