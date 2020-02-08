The Memphis guard has emerged as the Rookie of the Year front-runner, averaging 17.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game in helping the Grizzlies emerge as one of the surprise teams in the NBA. Memphis is in the eighth slot in the Western Conference with a legitimate chance of claiming a postseason berth under first-year, 35-year-old coach Taylor Jenkins .

He claims he’s not trying to make it look easy. Ja Morant said his NBA transition has been seamless because the style fits him better than college. And those who saw him play during his two stellar years at Murray State may find that hard to believe.

The key has been the development of Morant, who wowed college basketball fans with his Russell Westbrook-like style at Murray State. Still, his first NBA season was supposed to be a difficult transition, especially playing for the rebuilding Grizzlies.

Morant said he entered the league with an unwavering confidence, something that has helped him push the Grizzlies into playoff contention.

“I just feel like it’s just still playing basketball,” he said. “So there’s a lot of open space on the floor. In college you can stand in the paint all you want and here you can’t because of defensive three seconds. That makes the job a lot easier because you can’t have nobody just sitting in the paint.

“One of the biggest things I learned this year is just turning the page quickly. You’ll probably have a back-to-back game or a day in between a game so you can’t focus too much on the past. We lost our last game and turn the page quick.”

The NBA point guard competition is fierce. It’s Kyrie Irving one night. Trae Young the next. Then Westbrook and Kemba Walker after that, and then Damian Lillard. It’s the most difficult position to make the transition from college because of the immense responsibility.

Morant said he understood the challenge when he entered the league but told himself to maintain his poise and use the nightly matchups as motivation.

“Just two things my mom and dad used to tell me. My dad used to say I’m trained to go and my mom used to say I’m beneath no one,” he said. “I feel like there’s no reason for me to be scared of anybody who puts their shoes on the way that I do. So I just go out and compete and prove I can compete with the best.

“That’s a goal to let them know there’s no off night when I’m going up against you. Just trying to continue to just prove myself in this league and be one of the top guys. Any time we play a team like we’ve got Ja Morant, I also want it to be we’ve got Ja Morant and the Grizzlies tonight.”

Morant said he was helped by the veteran leadership of former Celtic Jae Crowder, who was traded to the Miami Heat this past week in the Andre Iguodala deal. Crowder made sure to send his well wishes to his younger former teammates after the trade.

“It’s a bonus, especially for me coming in my first year,” Morant said. “Being able to learn from a guy like him — been in the league, been through a lot of obstacles, just know a lot about the game, how the game is run. He’s like an open book to me. Any questions I have to ask, he lets me know. It’s a plus for me.”

Morant has impressed his teammates and coaches with his unselfishness. He has shown the ability to score, the ability to make the highlight dunk, but he has also been a willing distributor, relishing getting his teammates involved.

“[I like] how we just go out and compete until the end of the game and how unselfish we play,” he said. “We have multiple games with 30-plus assists. We have a lot of guys who are capable of scoring on this team. Just bonding. You can hear now about how everybody is just laughing, just learning each other’s games, outside of basketball, and it’s helping us on the court.”

Asked if he was surprised how quickly he has made the transition to the NBA or how swiftly the Grizzlies have emerged as a contender, Morant said: “Me personally, no. I think it’s just playing basketball. You’re just on the biggest level right now. I go out there and just try to be me and just do whatever I can to help my team. I’m pass-first. I’ll take an assist over a bucket any day. It’s just my game.

“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t aggressive some games and they used to yell at me like, ‘We need for you to go out and put pressure, attack the rack, look for your shot,’ and it just makes us better when I’m attacking and making the reads.

“I feel like I can score the basketball — the mind-set is to just pass, to get my teammates open looks, and to keep building their confidence. I don’t think it’s hard [to score]. I did it last year at Murray and just starting it now.

“Now I’m way more vocal, waiting for everybody to get in the right spots before we get going. Just helping me grow.”

Jenkins said he has been impressed with Morant’s ability to accept so much responsibility, from running the offense and getting teammates involved, to defending and scoring when he has the opportunity.

“He’s had so much thrown at him, learning so much,” Jenkins said. “The greatest thing about him is he loves to compete and loves to do it in unselfish ways. He’s always trying to set up his teammates. He’s lethal when he gets inside the paint with his scoring ability. It doesn’t matter what night it is or what caliber of player [he’s up against], he wants to go out there and compete.”

Said teammate Jaren Jackson, who will join Morant in the Rising Stars Game in Chicago on Friday: “It was seamless for him. He didn’t show any signs of rust. He came in and was controlling the pace. In college, he was making all those highlight plays and it just seems like he is doing the same thing in the league.”

Lakers were ideal choice for Bradley

Avery Bradley is averaging 8.0 points and 22.9 minutes per game this season for the Lakers. Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Associated Press

Since the Celtics traded him to the Detroit Pistons to clear salary-cap space for Gordon Hayward, Avery Bradley has been in search of a stable, permanent home.

He spent part of a season with the Pistons and then part of two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers before a wildly successful but brief 14-game stint with the Grizzlies.

Approaching 30, Bradley is no longer the youthful defensive stalwart he was in Boston. But there was good fortune on his side last summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Rob Pelinka as their general manager. Pelinka represented Bradley as an agent and was quite familiar with his strengths. Bradley signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Lakers with a player option for the second year.

Not only did it give Bradley an opportunity to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he also reunited with former backcourt mate Rajon Rondo, all with the hopes of winning a championship.

Bradley is not only contributing but starting at point guard. Bradley’s responsibility is to defend and stretch the floor for James and Davis. He is averaging 8.0 points and shooting 33.3 percent from the 3-point line, and his primary responsibility is defending the opposing point. That means Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving.

“It’s been a blessing for me with the team that they’ve been able to put together here and this opportunity,” Bradley said. “The players that I’m blessed enough to be able to play with this year, I feel like it’s a great opportunity, a great situation, a great atmosphere, a great group of guys, and hopefully we can have a special year.”

During his days with the Celtics facing off against James’s powerful Heat teams, Bradley’s main responsibility was to harass Dwyane Wade. He gained the respect of both players with his defensive prowess, an element that led James to sign off on the deal.

“It’s different. Me, [James], and Rondo, we make jokes about the rivalries we had back in the day, but now having the opportunity to play with him, arguably one of the best players to ever play, if not the best, it’s fun, man,” Bradley said. “He makes the game a lot easier. I’m able to learn a lot from him. He simplifies the game for everyone on both ends of the floor. It’s just a great experience, playing with [Davis], as well. It makes the game a lot easier and it’s extremely fun.”

Bradley is also expected to score when open. James and Davis draw so much attention defensively, the Lakers need to keep opposing teams honest by having Bradley, Danny Green, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spread the floor.

“It makes the game simple for me as far as getting to certain spots on the floor, knowing that those guys make the right play,” Bradley said. “I feel like everyone is doing a great job accepting their roles, buying into the team basketball. It’s our job to make sure we are able to play off those guys and be consistent on both ends of the floor because that’s what makes our team what it is.”

Bradley said it was special returning to Boston last month as a member of the Lakers. He was able to serve as a mentor for a young Marcus Smart during his Celtics days, and Smart eventually replaced Bradley as the team’s defensive ace.

“First of all, I just want to say I’m happy for him with everything that he’s been able to do,” Bradley said. “Very special player, special person, and I feel like he’s playing well. He’s accepting his role as well, and he’s bringing it every single night. All you can do is respect a player who plays that way, and he’s continued to get better and it’s fun to see. That’s what this game is all about, improving every single year.”

Bradley said as he approaches 30, it was important to play for a title-contending team. The situation for Bradley could not have worked out any better.

“There were some opportunities for places longer term, but I felt like this was going to be the best situation for me at this point in my career,” he said. “I was going to have an opportunity to get out of my comfort zone, play with a team that had a chance to win a championship, and I felt like moving forward it would be great situation for me. So that’s what ultimately led me to choose this team.

“That’s what this game is about, trying to win championships, and I spoke to Rondo and I spoke to a few guys on the team, and I felt like this was going to be the best situation for me.”

Rondo was Bradley’s main recruiter. The two bonded during their days in Boston, and Rondo actually admitted after his trade to Dallas that he took breaks on defense and allowed Bradley to guard the team’s opposing point guard. It was an admission that was as much about Bradley’s ability as Rondo’s reluctance to play defense.

“It was crazy, once the opportunity presented itself, it almost became a no-brainer, knowing I could have a chance to play with him again,” Bradley said. “We both felt like we wanted the opportunity to play with each other again. Now it’s here.

“Rondo was such a main focus on the offensive end for our team that my role was to defend the best guard every single night. But we enjoyed it. We complemented each other very well by doing that.”

Layups

While the Celtics stood pat at the trade deadline, some executives around the league expected them to make a deal to clear a crowded backcourt. The Celtics have Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards, and Javonte Green for depth at the guard position. There was considerable interest in Waters, who is signed to a two-way contract. But the Celtics may be ready to hand over the backup point guard job to the LSU rookie next season . . . Former Celtic R.J. Hunter, who is back in the States after a successful stint with Turk Telekom of the Turkish League, signed a contract with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA’s G League. Hunter averaged 9.4 points in 18 games with Turk Telekom. He spent part of last season on a two-way contract with the Celtics . . . Meanwhile, former NBA players are beginning to return to the United States, many looking for NBA and G League contracts. Former Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin signed a contract with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, while former lottery pick Thomas Robinson agreed to a deal with BC Khimki in Moscow. The Chinese Basketball Association has postponed play since last week because of the coronavirus, which may encourage American players with NBA options on their contracts to return to the States. Players such as former Dallas Mavericks guard Dominique Jones, former Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin, ex-Celtic Brandon Bass, and former Toronto Raptor Eric Moreland are all playing in China this season . . . Although the Heat acquired former Celtic Jae Crowder, who was a Marquette University teammate of Jimmy Butler, the two have had their issues in the past and their reunion will be an interesting dynamic in the Miami locker room. Crowder is in the final year of a five-year, $35 million deal he signed with the Celtics in 2015 and can definitely give the Heat a defensive presence and 3-point shooter. The one overlooked aspect of the deal for Miami is it gives them salary-cap relief. Crowder and Solomon Hill are free agents this summer, while former Celtic Kelly Olynyk has a $12 million player option. The Heat’s goal remains to be serious free agent contenders the next two summers. In the past year, the club has rid itself of the unwanted contracts of James Johnson, Tyler Johnson, and Dion Waiters. Waiters, traded to Memphis on Thursday, will be waived by the Grizzlies and could be an interesting candidate to join a contender.