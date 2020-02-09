With a smile, Walker jokingly said he was angry and later added that he had spent several weeks trying to persuade Williams, one of his close friends, to join him in Boston whenever he received his inevitable buyout from the Hornets. He said that he was going to call him once he left TD Garden.

After the Celtics’ win over the Hawks on Friday night, point guard Kemba Walker was stunned when a reporter asked for his thoughts about his former Hornets teammate, Marvin Williams, agreeing to a deal with the Bucks after having his contract bought out by Charlotte.

Kemba Walker lines up a jumper over the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the Celtics’ win on Sunday. Walker led all scorers with 27 points.

On Sunday afternoon, Walker said that he later saw there was a group text string with Williams and other Charlotte friends talking about the decision. He said he did end up calling Williams that night.

Charlote’s Marvin Williams delivers a pass in the first half of Thursday’s game against Washington. Nick Wass/FR67404 AP via AP

“He said that he wished he could have gotten to Boston with me, but I’m just happy for him,” Walker said. “That’s my guy, man. That’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever been around. That’s my vet. I was upset that we didn’t get the chance to get him, but I’m happy for him. He deserves it. He’s been in the league for a very long time. He works hard. He deserves to be on a winning team.”

Williams is averaging 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for Charlotte this season. Walker said that as a competitor, he did not love seeing him go to the top team in the East. But as a friend, he loved it.

“Whatever they ask him for, he’ll do,” Walker said. “He’s going to bring toughness, veteran leadership, just a different type of energy. He’s just one of those guys you love to have in your locker room. He’s just so positive and he’s just a solid dude. One of the best I’ve ever been around.”

The Celtics have 15 players on their roster, so if they do sign a player from the buyout market, they will need to waive someone.

