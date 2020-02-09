At that, Williams exploded down the hall at full speed, his last in a set of pregame sprints that signaled he is getting even closer to returning after being sidelined for two months because of a hip bone edema.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Celtics center Robert Williams stood in a hallway in the bowels of Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday afternoon as teammate Brad Wanamaker stood about 40 feet away and checked to make sure there were no incoming obstacles.

About a half-hour later, Williams came into Boston’s locker room dripping in sweat. He let out such a loud scream that it startled the team staffers standing near him. Then he let out another. Marcus Smart called from across the room to ask if everything was OK.

“They let me out of the cage!” Williams said. “I’m ready.”

Williams had just completed his first full workout since his injury.

“There was no limit on my jumps,” he explained a few minutes later. “I could dunk as much as I want, run as much as I want. It’s really like the first time they haven’t been telling me I can’t jump, or you only get 20 jumps a day or something. So just being as explosive as I remember I was is just a great feeling.”

Williams worked out with assistant coach Jerome Allen and backup center Vincent Poirier, focusing on basic pick-and-roll actions and finishes.

The center is averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this season. Despite those modest numbers, he gives the Celtics frontcourt a rim-running, shot-blocking dynamic that’s different than what Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter bring.

Williams said an exact return date still has not been set, but that his MRIs and evaluations have continued to yield good news. Coach Brad Stevens previously said that Williams is expected to rejoin full practices after the All-Star break.

“[I’ve just been] feeling like I’m not really with my teammates at times,” Williams said. “And I just miss the game of basketball. I miss the atmosphere. All of it.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.