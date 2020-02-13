The Celtics announced Thursday night that Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired next season.

The flashy reveal occurred during the first timeout in Boston’s game against the Clippers. With Garnett’s former Boston coach, Doc Rivers, standing on the opposite sideline, the house lights went dark and a Garnett video montage was shown on the Garden scoreboard.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said in a statement. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”