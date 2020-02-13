The Celtics announced Thursday night that Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired next season.
The flashy reveal occurred during the first timeout in Boston’s game against the Clippers. With Garnett’s former Boston coach, Doc Rivers, standing on the opposite sideline, the house lights went dark and a Garnett video montage was shown on the Garden scoreboard.
“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said in a statement. “I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!”
Garnett was traded to the Celtics in 2007 and helped Boston to an NBA championship during his first year with the team. He was named an All-Star in five of his six seasons with the Celtics.
“Kevin gave everything he had to the Celtics in every practice, in every game, and his unique blend of energy, intelligence, and talent brought out the best in his teammates and coaches,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement.
Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block in 30.9 minutes during his time in Boston. Garnett’s former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce had his No. 34 raised to the rafters Feb. 11, 2018. Garnett will be the 24th member of the Celtics organization to receive this honor.
