All-Star Jayson Tatum made 14 of 23 shots and had 39 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Smart scored Boston’s first 10 points of the game and finished with 31 points.

After trading big shots in big moments throughout a game that felt as if it was meant more for late spring than the middle of winter, the Celtics on Thursday night held off the Clippers in double overtime, 141-133, at TD Garden.

“This team’s got good fight, it’s got good toughness, and that’s been really fun,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

In November, the Clippers won an overtime game against the Celtics in Los Angeles. This time, the Celtics needed one more extra session to get some revenge.

It was the final game before the All-Star break for both teams, and by the end, as they tugged at shorts and tried to summon their final bursts, it was obvious this respite will be a needed relief.

“I thought both teams just played so hard and then both teams looked spent at the end,” Stevens said.

Tatum and Kemba Walker will head to Chicago to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game, of course. This will be Walker’s fourth appearance overall and second as a starter, while Tatum will be playing in his first. If casual fans are unfamiliar, the 21-year-old forward’s loud performance Thursday offered a sparkling example of his ascension.

“Jayson, obviously, was terrific tonight,” Stevens said. “ . . . He was playing at an All-Star level on both ends of the court.”

With 46.8 seconds left in regulation, former Celtic Marcus Morris grabbed an offensive rebound and drilled a 3-pointer to tie the score at 114.

Walker had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his 18-footer at the buzzer caromed off the rim.

Daniel Theis, who has become an essential part of this core group, fouled out with 3:43 left in the first overtime and Boston trailing, 117-116.

The Clippers took a 122-118 lead on a 3-pointer by Morris with 2:37 left, but Smart instantly answered with one at the other end. Then with Boston trailing 124-123, Tatum completed a powerful step-through move for a layup.

After a timeout, Kawhi Leonard’s fadeaway was short, and at the other end Tatum blitzed past Leonard for a layup that made it 127-124 Boston with 24.8 seconds to play.

It appeared Williams had a chance for a 4-point play when he was fouled on a 3-pointer, but the officials convened and ruled it was a non-shooting foul. Clippers guard Landry Shamet hit a 3-pointer moments later anyway, and Tatum’s jumper at the buzzer was off, forcing a second overtime.

With the score tied at 130 in the second overtime, Smart threw a long outlet pass that was batted away, but Smart charged forward and somehow came up with the loose ball and scored.

With Boston leading 134-132, Hayward drained a 3 from the top of the key to stretch Boston’s lead to 5. And Grant Williams, who already had a key block early in the overtime, came up with a steal. Tatum was called for an offensive foul, but as Williams drove for a layup, Hayward blocked it off Williams’s head. Los Angeles did not threaten again.

“I thought Gordon was good on Lou at the end,” Stevens said. “He gives a lot of people fits.”

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed the game because of a calf contusion. The Clippers were without starting guard Patrick Beverley (groin) and Paul George suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and did not return.

The Celtics now have home wins against both the Clippers and Lakers, the teams that are considered favorites to reach the NBA Finals out of the Western Conference.

After the All-Star break, Boston will begin a four-game road trip in which it faces the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Adam Himmelsbach