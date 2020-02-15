Tatum has been a father all but two months of his NBA career. His son Jayson Jr. — known to family, friends, and the Celtics nation that adores him as Deuce — was born on Dec. 3, 2017, just a few weeks after Jayson Sr. made his NBA debut.

He doesn’t spend his time after games partying or hanging with his buddies, as do most NBA players, who are understandably enjoying the life and luxury of being a professional athlete.

CHICAGO — The evidence of maturity in Jayson Tatum is what he doesn’t do at 21 years old.

So while Tatum has ascended to All-Star status on the floor, emerging as a polished and prolific scorer, staunch defender, and the next great Celtic, he is also raising a young son.

Most of his time at home after games is spent reading or bathing Deuce, who, despite his celebrity status and delight for fan attention, still doesn’t know quite what Daddy does.

Tatum is hardly the first NBA player to become a father early in his career. There are plenty of NBA players who are caring fathers and adore their children, but he admits that fatherhood has matured him and helped lighten the mental load of helping carry the Celtics back to championship status.

He has no regrets about becoming a father at 19.

The two are inseparable. Most of Tatum’s social media posts are pictures of adorable Deuce and his daily adventures.

“It’s been great, now it’s kind of normal,” Tatum said of juggling basketball and fatherhood. “At first it was tough. I remember it was like last week when we played Orlando, I had 34 [points] and we won. If I would have had 30-something before Deuce was born, we would have went out to dinner and celebrated. But that night I went home and I was giving him a bath and reading him a book and he was going to sleep and I said, ‘Hey, this is cool, this is what this is about.’ ”

Tatum’s transition to fatherhood appears seamless but it wasn’t easy at the beginning. He found out his girlfriend was pregnant during the final weeks of his freshman season at Duke.

The first thing he did was call his father, Justin, to tell him. Justin and his mother, Brandy, had Tatum just months out of high school.

They both stressed to him to wait on fatherhood, he had plenty of time for kids. So a scared Tatum called Justin with the news. When Justin didn’t explode with anger, Tatum decided to ask dad for a big favor.

“Did you tell your mama yet?” Justin asked.

“Nah, Dad,” Tatum said. “I wanted you to.”

“Hell nah!” Justin said. “That’s your job. You tell her.”

So Tatum had the rather harrowing responsibility of telling his mother he was about to be a teenage father.

“I thought my mom was going to snap on me,” he said. “She could tell how scared I was when I told her. I was terrified. I remember she just told me [it] was going to be all right. It was like 2:30 in the morning and I remember her saying, ‘Just go to sleep and we’ll talk about it in the morning.’ But I didn’t go to sleep.”

Deuce was born in December and Tatum immediately embraced fatherhood. Brandy offered to help, but made it clear that Jayson Sr. would be the primary caretaker. That meant feeding and changing diapers. That meant paying attention to Deuce, even after difficult losses. That meant a major commitment.

Two-plus years later, there are no regrets. Tatum adores fatherhood and he relishes the responsibility.

“I ain’t missed out on nothing,” he said. “This is what was supposed to happen. This is what my life was supposed to be like. This was by far the best thing that could have happened to me. I feel like it helped me grow up a lot fast and mature a lot quicker. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I still get to live my life. My mom helps me out a lot.

“But it’s nothing like being a dad, so I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Brandy has watched Deuce most of this All-Star Weekend while Tatum prepared for the game and the Skills Challenge. She carries Deuce through the Celtics tunnel before and after games, as fans reach out for high-fives and chant Deuce.

“I always knew he would be a good dad but like everything else, he exceeds expectations,” Brandy said. “He is an amazing dad. Deuce just lights up when [Jayson] walked in the room and immediately runs to him and tells everyone else bye bye. Jayson wants to share all of his biggest moments with him.

“They have traveled the world already. He just loves being a dad. Their bond is amazing and I just love the pleasure of watching it grow more and more.”

As of now, Deuce is too young to understand that dad is one of the best basketball players in the world. But that will soon change. Tatum said he relishes every moment with his son, hardly considering being a father so young a sacrifice.

“We’re going to look back at this and realize we had a lot of fun,” Tatum said. “Fatherhood has given me a different perspective on life. You’ve got to in a way move differently. I’ve always realized that everything I do, he’s watching me, whether he understands it or not. He’s always going to depend on me and look up to me as a role model.

“When I was in college and I knew I was about to go to the league, I was like, ‘I’m going to have so much fun, I’m about to be a millionaire at 19.’ And it’s like this is so much better.”

Gary Washburn