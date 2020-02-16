But the reality of his passing pierced the sellout crowd at United Center on Sunday. When Johnson addressed the crowd and Jennifer Hudson performed a hypnotizing version of “For All We Know,” the love for Bryant and the sadness of his death blended together. The United Center became a South Side church and the crowd then shrieked and cheered at a 10-minute long tribute to Chicago basketball narrated by rapper Common.

The pain and shock from the tragic passing of Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash is still overwhelming. This All-Star Weekend in Chicago has served as one 72-hour tribute to Bryant, with commissioner Adam Silver announcing the All-Star MVP award being named in Bryant’s honor.

CHICAGO — The night began with Magic Johnson, an ambassador, a generational role model for the NBA and a legend, eulogizing Kobe Bryant with all 25 All-Stars standing behind him, bowing their heads in grief.

This All-Star Game was different. It had to be. There was no way the NBA, which appears to do everything first class, everything the right way, was going to allow this weekend to pass without paying not only a tribute to Bryant and former commissioner David Stern, but punctuate Bryant’s impact on the game and this current basketball generation.

Current All-Stars such as the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum formed relationships with Bryant, they heeded his advice. He was their Michael Jordan. A god in sneakers.

All-Stars give their full attention to Magic Johnson, who delivers a eulogy to Kobe Bryant before the game. NAM HUH/Associated Press

“Speaking of Kobe Bryant, I was at the league for the entire course of his career, and he and David, interestingly, had a lot in common,” Commissioner Adam Silber said. “They were both determined to win. They could be difficult at times because they prioritized winning, and often, they didn’t have time for some of the niceties around personal relationships because it was about winning, at least while Kobe was a player. Here was someone who set the record for 18 consecutive All-Star Games and four All-Star MVPs and a famous slam Dunk Contest on top of that.

“He also was transformational in that, when he came to the league, it was essentially right after the advent of the Internet, shortly after we had launched NBA.com and were sort of in the early stages of creating our own network, and he saw the opportunity. I mean, he was a global citizen in that he came to the league having spent a significant part of his childhood in Italy, but he didn’t just speak Italian, he spoke Spanish. Luka Doncic told me recently that he was being trash-talked courtside at a Lakers game earlier in the season. He looked over, and there was Kobe in Slovenian trash-talking him with his wonderful daughter Gigi by his side.”

The All-Stars and Saturday participants were all consistently asked about Bryant’s impact on the game and on them. The answers were moving.

“Like I’ve been saying, just his work ethic, second to none,” Celtics guard Kemba Walker said. “He was a very, very, very hard worker, and you could tell. Fourth quarter came, I feel like everybody else is always tired, and Kobe wasn’t, you feel me? Yeah, he was a special guy.”

The weekend’s tone was dampened, of course, by Bryant’s death. But the NBA attempted to move on and honor Bryant simultaneously, knowing the game is soaring internationally, knowing there are a five first-time All-Stars and a slew of brilliant talent, such as Zion Williamson, on the horizon.

LeBron James warmed up before his 16th All-Star appearance. Nam Huh/Associated Press/Associated Press

While the Chicago weather didn’t exactly cooperate with manageable temperatures, the city served as a gracious host for its first All-Star Game here in 32 years. There is a great deal of basketball pride in Chicago. The city feels it produces the best players in the world.

So the video introduction of Chicago basketball featuring Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade and Barack Obama, was fitting and entertaining. Chicago receives a lot of criticism for its crime issues, but the city showed its best this weekend.

Devin Booker had Bryant-specific gear ready for Sunday’s game. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/Getty Images

“It’s hard to explain, but it is a different feeling,” Tatum said of this weekend. “This is my third time being [at] an All-Star [Game] but first time playing on Sunday. It does, it feels different. It’s hard to explain. It just feels different.”

It did feel different. This was no normal All-Star Weekend. The NBA had to say goodbye to one of its greats and many players were forced to deal with their own mortality and the suddenness of the tragedy.

But the game moved on Sunday. The league is in wonderful shape. But Sunday served as one final major farewell to the legend and that was the theme of the weekend.

“We know that he’s watching over us,” LeBron James said. “It’s our responsibility to just represent the purple and gold not only for him but for all the greats, everybody that’s ever come through the Lake Show. I really don’t want to sit up here and talk about it too much. It’s a very, very sensitive subject, but he’s with us every day.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter@GwashburnGlobe.