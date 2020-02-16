Before Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest, Arlington and St. John’s Prep product Pat Connaughton told Boston.com he was hoping to catch people by surprise and put on a show.

Though he didn’t ultimately win the contest, the Milwaukee Bucks reserve certainly turned some heads in the process.

Connaughton earned scores of 45 and 50, missing out on the finals by one point to Derrick Jones Jr, who went on to win the contest after outlasting Aaron Gordon.