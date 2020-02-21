“There’s no way he would have played or our medical staff would have [let him play] if they thought this was going to be possible after the break,” Stevens said. “It’s just unfortunate.

Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game, including an intense untimed fourth quarter in which he was on the court for about 15 minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who has been slowed by left knee pain for much of this season, complained of more extensive swelling after returning from All-Star weekend in Chicago. So he had the knee drained and then received an anti-inflammatory injection, coach Brad Stevens said. He also underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural issues.

“It probably would have happened at some point, clearly, but it’s unfortunate that it happened there. But this guy’s as good as it gets. I feel bad for him. But he’s going to be out at least tonight and then we’ll have a better game plan after that.”

Stevens said he still does not believe this will be a long-term issue for Walker. It was previously announced that Walker would miss Friday’s game against the Timberwolves, but now his status for Sunday’s high-profile showdown against the Lakers is unclear.

“I think it’s short-term enough that that will be in the discussion,” Stevens said. “Then we also have to just decide, kind of like we did in the period before the All-Star break, does he benefit from strengthening for a week without games? Does he benefit from strengthening for two weeks without games?

“I don’t know what the answer to that is. That’s where he and our medical staff have to put their heads together to come up with a plan. And then we’ll follow it.”

Walker attended morning shootaround Friday but did not participate. He declined to speak to reporters but said he will address the situation prior to Friday evening’s game.

Stevens said there will be times when the team looks to restrict Walker’s playing time over the rest of the regular season.

“There will also be times where we’ll try to have him go further, because when you get to the playoffs and you get to that time of year, we’re going to need our very best players to be able to go 40,” he said.

“So there’s got to be a balance of, you want guys to experience that a little bit, but at the same time we’ll have to determine when that is with him now.”

Walker missed the Jan. 18 game against Phoenix because of knee soreness, and his playing time was limited a bit when he came back. Then he played more than 36 minutes in three straight late January games before missing three more games a few days later. Stevens indicated then that Walker’s playing time would likely be limited.

Sure enough, Walker was on the bench for a long fourth-quarter stretch in a Feb. 11 loss to the Rockets, ostensibly because of his minutes restriction. But then he played 45 minutes in last Thursday’s double-overtime victory against the Clippers.

Stevens said the plan that week had been to limit Walker for three games and then push his playing time a bit in the fourth. Still, he acknowledged, the team did not anticipate a double-overtime situation.

Advertisement

Then in the All-Star Game, Walker played a bit more than 30 minutes. Generally those are relatively stress-free games, but the new fourth-quarter scoring system led to intense and hard-fought end-to-end action, and Walker was on the court for the entirety of the untimed quarter.

