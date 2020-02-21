The @celtics had four players with 25+ points and 5+ rebounds in their win over the Timberwolves tonight. The last team to do that was the Cincinnati Royals (with Oscar Robertson) on March 12, 1970 in their 165-151 win over the San Diego Rockets. #celtics pic.twitter.com/A7CceusUfO

Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Daniel Theis all reached the 25-point mark for the Celtics. Those figures have become common for three of those players, but they are an anomaly for Theis, the starting center who set career highs with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

MINNEAPOLIS — With Kemba Walker sidelined after having fluid drained from his swollen left knee, the Celtics received big performances from the rest of their starting lineup, as they held off the stingy Timberwolves, 127-117.

The Timberwolves fell behind by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but clawed back with several small runs that never quite turned into big ones. Minnesota pulled within a point three times in the fourth quarter, but was never able to take the lead. With Boston leading, 114-111, Theis scored inside, Tatum added a 3-pointer, and then Theis had another slam, putting the lead back at 10.

Malik Beasley had 27 points to lead the Timberwolves, who were without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is expected to be sidelined for about two weeks because of a fractured hand.

■ Brown had 25 points and 8 rebounds, but he probably should have been in the game longer. With 4:57 left in the fourth and the Timberwolves already in the free-throw penalty, Josh Okogie came up with a steal near midcourt. Rather than just letting him get the layup, Brown reached in and committed his fifth foul, and it was dangerously close to being a clear-path foul that would have given the Wolves the ball back after the free throws. About 30 seconds later, Brown collected his sixth when he bit on a D’Angelo Russell pump fake, and Stevens called on Romeo Langford to help close the game. The rookie was not a threat on offense, but he held his own with solid on-ball defense.

■ There was no All-Star hangover for Tatum at the start. Less than four minutes in, the forward had hit a step-back 3-pointer, another jumper, a pair of free throws, and tallied 3 rebounds.

■ There may have been a bit of rust elsewhere, though. There’s no official count, but there must have been at least six total airballs in the first half.

■ In the first quarter, Enes Kanter was whistled for one of the earliest three-second violations you’ll see. The call came with just over 16 seconds left on the shot clock, and Kanter is not especially speedy in the first place, so he basically had to hurry upcourt, plant in the lane, and stay there. Kanter was scoreless in nine first-half minutes and did not play in the second half.

■ Marcus Smart had 6 assists in the first half, and his passes seemed to have some general sizzle. The most impressive one came as he drove along the right side and whipped a perfect behind-the-back bounce pass to Tatum for a dunk.

■ Tatum has generated plenty of attention for his high-scoring games, particularly recently, but coach Brad Stevens has consistently raved about the All-Star’s defense. He is active, long, and aware. On one first quarter play, he did well to keep Russell in front of him at the top of the key. He and Theis swarmed Russell with a double-team, and as the Wolves guard passed out of it, Tatum deflected the ball before it bounced off a Minnesota player, giving Boston possession.

■ Early in the second quarter, Okogie defended Tatum on consecutive possessions about as well as someone can, but neither ended well for him. First, Tatum slid into an 18-foot fadeaway, before drilling a well-contested and deep step-back 3-pointer.

■ Theis was really active in his matchup against rookie center Naz Reid, particularly during one powerful third-quarter stretch in which he had three dunks — two on putbacks and the third after clearing space with a nice pump fake. He collected his fourth foul midway through the third, though, and sat for the rest of the period.

■ Tatum was quiet during his scoreless third quarter, but this Boston team has plenty of weapons, even with Walker out. In this case, Hayward picked up the slack, pouring in 15 points with his usual array of mid-range fadeaways and strong drives to the hoop. He has great body control when screeching to a stop after a move.

