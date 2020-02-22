But on Friday night, with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker out with a sore left knee, the Celtics sent a new foursome into their record books as they snagged a 127-117 win over the Timberwolves. Gordon Hayward (29 points), Jayson Tatum (28), Jaylen Brown (25), and Daniel Theis (25) led a powerful performance by the starters, who combined for 117 of the 127 points.

Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Tommy Heinsohn, and Bill Sharman — future Hall of Famers who that year would lead Boston to its second of eight consecutive NBA titles — all topped the 25-point mark in the game. More than 60 years passed without that happening again.

“I thought we attacked from different places tonight with different guys,” Hayward said. “I think that’s good. That’s kind of the strength of our team, is the amount of guys that can go off at any point in time. Especially when we’re making the right plays and getting easy looks, we’re too talented. So we have to continue to do that.”

Unlike the Cousy and Russell crew, this foursome has not won any championships yet, and there are no surefire Hall of Famers among it, although Tatum certainly appears to be on the right track. Five days after playing in his first All-Star game, the 21-year-old forward added 11 rebounds, and continued to show that he might be this team’s No. 1 option when games matter most.

Big scoring nights have become quite common for Tatum, Hayward and Brown. But Theis was certainly the outlier. He came into the night averaging 8.3 points per game, and had not scored more than 16 this seaosn.

But with Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined with a broken hand, Theis feasted in the paint with a collection of putbacks and dunks, as the Celtics looked to exploit Minnesota’s smaller lineups with pick-and-roll actions. He finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs.

“Theis played great tonight,” Tatum said. “He doesn’t always get a lot of attention, but he’s very vital to our team’s success night in and night out, and he’s capable of big games like this.”

At the start of this season, there were questions about whether the Celtics could truly be a Eastern Conference power with Theis as their starting center. He played a minor role in each of his first two seasons in Boston, he was a bit undersized, and he could potentially be overpowered by players like 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

But he has consistently shown that he is an invaluable piece of this operation. The Celtics will not require many scoring nights like this from him, but his impact is felt elsewhere throughout a game.

“He’s really unselfish, and by that it’s not always passes,” Hayward said. “He just gives up his body a lot with his cuts, with his screens, sealing guys, letting us get open looks. He’s got a great feel for the game, so he knows where to be at different points in time, whether that’s rolling to the rim, half-rolling, popping. He’s a really good basketball player. And that’s just on that end. Defensively, he’s been our anchor all year. He’s really good for us. We need him.”

Even after his career night on offense, Theis deferred the praise and shifted the focus back to what he does best.

“I don’t care about the scoring. I care about the defensive part,” he said. “We still have to get better on defense.”

While the Celtics were happy to grab this win, they admitted that their defense was not exactly crisp in their first game back after the All-Star break. Hayward said their discipline was not great, as they routinely bit on shot fakes and struggled to spray out and contest shooters, or stop their drives to the hoop.

But they also credited the Timberwolves, who underwent a bit of a roster makeover before the trade deadline and have had success with a revamped, perimeter-centric attack.

“We were on our heels the whole night,” Stevens said. “We’ve talked about it: If we’re not the team that impacts the ball, we’re not going to be very good. We’re going to give up 115 or 120 or whatever it is. Usually that’s not good enough to win. Tonight it was because our offense was good and our players stepped up and made some huge plays.”

The Timberwolves fell behind by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but clawed back with several small runs that never quite turned into big ones. Minnesota pulled within one point three times in the fourth quarter, but was never able to take the lead. With Boston leading, 114-111, Theis scored inside, Tatum added a 3-pointer, Theis had another slam, and the lead was back to 10.

“It definitely wasn’t perfect,” Hayward said, “but a good way to start the road trip.”

