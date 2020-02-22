Garnett has signed with Showtime Basketball, becoming one of the faces of the network’s growing sports division. And although Garnett did so much talking on the floor — most of those words were not for a family newspaper — he didn’t talk much off the floor. Garnett was guarded and limited with the media, but he is making up for lost time in a recent set of interviews.

Kevin Garnett has always had the stories, yet he was never a storyteller. He catalogued all of his NBA experiences throughout his 21-year career, some harrowing, some hilarious, some motivating, and has decided to reveal those tales, his innermost thoughts, turning himself into a sage and a comedian.

The reluctance to talk about himself has dissipated and he is becoming as brash away from the game as he was in the game.

“For people who don’t know me, I’m not big on myself,” he said during All-Star Weekend in Chicago. “You’re not going to hear me talk about too much. But if you ask me a question about something, I feel like I’ve damn near got a story for everything.”

Garnett’s first story for Showtime will discuss his decision to jump from Farragut Career Academy in Chicago to the NBA in 1995, the first player since Bill Willoughby two decades earlier to make the jump. Kobe Bryant and Jermaine O’Neal made the leap in 1996 and dozens followed over the next decade until the NBA implemented the one-and-done rule.

“How did we get here in 2020? Let me take y’all on an educational trip on how we got here by the decisions made all up into this point,” he said. “Let’s go all the way back to 1995.”

Of course, in Boston, Garnett will always be associated with being the head of the new Big Three with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, leading the Celtics to the 2008 championship and Game 7 of the 2010 Finals. Like the preps-to-pros trend, Garnett helped start the Super Team trend, but he points out Super Teams were popular in the 1980s, they just didn’t have the moniker attached.

“It helped to have three superstars. It helped to have these guys, but what you don’t know is a lot those teams is high-IQ teams,” Garnett said. “Those guys had guys like Dennis Johnson, a bunch of guys that just made up great teams. I would say we revived it, if you will, but Boston kind of changed the scope a little bit.

“I controlled my movement to the point where I wanted to make decisions like that that weren’t detrimental to my career. Super teams have been going on since I made that decision.”

Garnett earned $343 million in basketball salary. He was a 15-time All-Star, won an MVP, and was the Defensive Player of the Year. He walked away as one of the greatest power forwards and leaders in league history. There are no regrets.

“I’m not jealous about anything,” said Garnett, now 43. “I killed the league. I got killed. I had a great experience. This has been like a fantasy ride. To top it with a Hall of Fame nomination is over my head. But I will say I’m a fan of how the players control their movement. That’s important.

“I like that players have their whole brand. I’m just a fan. I watch. The brand of basketball now is different than the brand of basketball I played, but I’m just respecting it.”

Looking back 25 years later, Garnett discussed a pre-draft workout as the impetus for his sparking career. Since he was still in high school, Garnett couldn’t travel for workouts. He had his workouts in Chicago and he remembers Pat Riley — who, that offseason, would leave the Knicks for the Heat — shaking his head in confusion as to why he was watching an 18-year-old skinny kid work out.

“You could feel the owners and the GMs did not want to be in there,” Garnett said. “If anything it made me nervous. I had never worked out in front of anybody professionally. I heard Pat Riley like, ‘Gosh, why am I here?’ And when I heard that I lost it. I forgot everything and the nerves went away and I attacked steel with steel.”

And what was the key to Garnett flourishing in the NBA? He said it was those early workouts with then-Minnesota GM Kevin McHale, who was critical to Garnett’s success and then made the franchise-changing decision to trade him to Boston.

“The stuff I had been working on with Kevin McHale, I wasn’t necessarily strong enough to get it off,” he said. “Mac was huge on these moves and he had these huge, wide shoulders and if you don’t have these shoulders, you couldn’t pull it off. Those two or three moves, I got confidence in them, my speed, my jumping ability. I started figuring out how to use it for me. I started seeing people weren’t in great shape and I started running and using my youthfulness and I was dunking everything. I’m not laying nothing up. I’m putting it on your head.

“That Pat Riley thing stayed in my head and I played on it. That’s when I knew I belonged.”

HALL OF FAME

Sadness pervades the preparation

Kobe Bryant’s image lives on in this Los Angeles mural. He is a finalist for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Mario Tama/Getty Images/Getty Images

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2020 class and, as expected, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Kobe Bryant were among those who advanced to the final round. They are a cinch to be elected. Although this class was expected for the past few years, it takes a more solemn direction with Bryant’s tragic passing.

What’s more, the Naismith Hall of Fame has never dealt with a first-ballot inductee dying before his ceremony. Bryant was killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The Aug. 29 induction ceremony could draw a record crowd, considering the number of current players, former players, and fans who will attend to support Bryant, Duncan, and Garnett. Naismith Hall of Fame CEO John Doleva told the Globe the ceremony will remain in Springfield’s Symphony Hall, which has a capacity of 2,400.

There was a brief discussion about moving the event to the MassMutual Center (capacity 7,000), but the Hall of Fame wants to retain the event’s intimacy.

“You go from 2,400 to 7,000, it gets a little impersonal,” Doleva said.

The Hall of Fame is considering a special observance during induction weekend that would allow people to honor Bryant.

What could have been perhaps the biggest and most celebratory weekend in the hall’s induction history could instead serve as one final basketball farewell to Bryant.

“This is unprecedented,” he said. “This is evolving even as we speak in terms of what will be the attendance and what the [Bryant] family wants. We will wait and see and go with the speed they’re ready to go at. The rest of the class is phenomenal finalists.

“It’s going to be an evolving summer. It’s a little bit different. We’ve inducted people posthumously, but they have been people 70 or 80 years old after their careers. This has been such an upsetting surprise and we want to make sure we’re going to do it right. We’re not going to rush our decision.”

Naismith Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said a final decision on how the ceremony will be constructed won’t occur for another few months.

“We’re talking a great deal about it, but we haven’t concluded anything,” he said. “Because of what you’ve just said, it’s got to be handled in a very delicate manner and that’s our intention, that’s our plan and we’ll have a game plan before we’re ready.”

Colangelo is hoping the tragedy of Bryant’s passing won’t overshadow the celebration and the other inductees. That will be difficult.

“It’s something that’s going to take a long time but time has a way of healing,” he said. “It’s a tragic loss but we will live. There’s a void. Everyone feels a loss of Kobe, family, friends, the people close to him, the world of basketball.”

“People in general. It takes something away and our jobs is to try to vent that off as much as we can in honor to all the other people who are going to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

“It will be more difficult without Kobe being here, but we’ll do our best.”

SEEING STARS

Paying the price in a digital age

The NBA All-Star Game and its new format were a success, but overall ratings across the league are down this year. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/Getty Images

The All-Star Game last Sunday was a rousing success and the league finally appears to have found a competitive format, but overall television ratings for the league are down this season. That could definitely be attributed to the injury absences of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson.

The league has been searching for answers, but with the league’s power structure being stronger in the Western Conference — LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Anthony Davis — fans in the East have to stay up until at least 10 p.m. to watch their favorite players, so a drop was inevitable.

Commissioner Adam Silver has to determine whether this season is an aberration or an emerging issue.

“There are always going to be injuries in the league, and there are always going to be injuries, unfortunately, to star players,” Silver said. “One of the things structurally we’re looking at is there’s very little flexibility when we set our schedule now. If you have, for example, a lot of Laker games last season with LeBron and he’s injured, that’s going to cause a problem in ratings. This year, we had a lot of Warriors games early in the season and a lot of Pelicans games. So there are those issues, but I view those as short-term issues and not structural issues.”

One of the problems may be that younger viewers who are Internet TV savvy are finding ways to watch without paying for the service and therefore aren’t counting toward ratings.

The NBA might have to update its Internet streaming service, perhaps even consider blacking out games on free streaming services.

“There are then some structural issues in the way our games are delivered, and it’s something that we’re working through with our media partners now,” Silver said. “For example, it’s well known that on one hand we’re celebrated by some because we have such a young fan base, but that young fan base is disconnecting from pay television in record numbers, and by disconnecting — not just simply not subscribing to cable or so-called cutting the cord — they’re not watching traditional paid television the way they used to. They’re watching over-the-top streaming services. They’re watching screens, but it’s not essentially pay TV.

“So the good news for the league is that, when we look at all other data points, particularly what we see in social media, what we see in terms of distribution of highlights and general chatter around our games, we’ve never been more popular, but we haven’t found a way to connect those young fans to our broadcast through whatever platform they’re going to be delivered.”

The NBA is usually one step ahead of other sports in terms of technology and fan relations but not this time. There has been an exponential increase in nationally televised games, but that has been mostly a failure this season because the pre-set television schedule lined up several games involving the Warriors and Pelicans.

ESPN has the right to flex out of games ahead of schedule, but Turner Sports does not, so there have been many occasions when Turner has been stuck with an undesired game. The NBA could allow Turner to flex out in advance, similar to NBC in late-season Sunday night NFL games.

And the NBA could set a national schedule for the first half of the season and then go monthly after the All-Star Break. That won’t solve all the problems — such as ABC’s pre-commitment to a Saturday night slot — but it’s time for the league to become more flexible with its schedule to avoid lousy nationally televised games.

“Again, I think it’s a very solvable problem. Our two primary media partners, Disney and AT&T, are both very engaged in these issues,” Silver said. “If you look at what Disney is now doing in terms of Disney+, they’re going through a major transformation. The transformation at ESPN+ as opposed to Disney+ is not as rapid. It’s more of a companion right now, but it’s not a secret they’re looking at some of those same issues. And in the case of Warner Media, you have this incredibly valuable rich media having been acquired by the telephone company, in essence, and looking for ways to combine their form of distribution with that content.

“So it’s not an issue unique to the NBA. We may be affected by it a little bit more compared to some properties because we have such a young fan base, but I’m super confident over time we’ll work through it because there remains enormous interest in our players and our game.”

Layups

A few months ago, Celtics coach Brad Stevens reached out to newly hired Cavaliers coach John Beilein and the two exchanged ideas about making the transition from college to the NBA. Stevens said he had no question Beilein, coming from Michigan, would succeed despite being a first-time coach. Well 54 games into his tenure, the 67-year-old Beilein resigned, leaving the job to J.B. Bickerstaff after a miserable tenure. It was evident from the start that Beilein had trouble relating to his younger players — who were not college players but millionaires — and he had trouble trying to figure out what the organization was exactly doing. The Cavaliers are in the beginning of a rebuild, but also have Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson on the roster making a combined $48 million. And they were unable to move either player before the trade deadline. Beilein was a bad fit for the Cavaliers, but it’s also a bad job at this point. The Cavaliers have amassed young talent, but Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Kevin Porter have not developed into franchise-changing player, so Bickerstaff (or the next permanent coach) will lead a team that appears directionless . . . Two names to watch in the potential buyout market: Phoenix center Aron Baynes and Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo. Baynes is an impending free agent who has missed the past month with a hip injury. He could prove to be a valuable backup center for a playoff-caliber team. The Suns were in playoff contention a month ago but entered the break having lost nine of 13 games and are 6½ games behind the Grizzlies for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Suns have already bought out guard Tyler Johnson and may want to clear more playing time for less-established players as they prepare for another season without the playoffs. The Hornets have already bought out Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as they look to clear the decks for a chase at a major free agent this summer. The Hornets are headed nowhere and Biyombo could serve as a capable defender, pick-and-roll center for a contender.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.